Titleist TS2 vs TS3

By David Cunninghame06 September, 2018
Titleist Titleist TS2 Titleist TS3 Drivers Fairway Woods New Gear Review Video

The new TS drivers from Titleist have been engineered to deliver a higher launch, lower spin, increased MOI, game-changing forgiveness and, above all else, faster ball speed.

The result of a two-year mission to deconstruct the driver and then design greater speed into every aspect of these new clubheads, the new TS drivers offer you more distance through two distinct designs.

The higher launching and more forgiving model, the TS2 has been built to deliver maximum distance and maximum forgiveness for every type of golfer.

• Titleist TS drivers: The result of the Titleist Speed Project
• Titleist TS Fairway Woods: First Look!

It features and extremely low and deep, fixed CG location that helps to deliver the high launch, low spin flight that will boost your distances off the tee.

If the TS2 offers straight-up speed, then the TS3 could be best described as ‘specialised speed’. The inclusion of Titleist’s SureFit CG technology allows you to fully optimise every aspect of the club to suit your game.

Watch the video and find out which model will suit you best.

