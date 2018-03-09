There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeVideosWilson Staff C300 review

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Wilson Staff C300 review

By David Cunninghame09 March, 2018
Wilson Staff Wilson C300 Drivers Fairway Woods Hybrids Irons Review Video

Related videos

Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
How to make the most of your hybrids
How to make the most of your hybrids
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family

Wilson Staff C300 review

By David Cunninghame09 March, 2018
Wilson Staff Wilson C300 Drivers Fairway Woods Hybrids Irons Review Video

The Wilson Staff C300 range has been designed to meet the needs of what Wilson calls ‘the crossover player.’

This is someone looking for feel, control and workability, but with a level of tech that will make life a little easier on the course.

Without doubt, this new range offers some of the most visually striking woods and irons you’ll ever seen.

Read more - Wilson Staff’s new ‘Power Hole’ C300 wood range

The Deep Matte Red finish of the woods and the visible Power Hole tech make these clubs unique, whilst the Power Holes and FLX Face technologies combine to not only increase ball speed and carry distances but also help give these woods and irons the level of feel a low to mid handicapper seeks.

Watch the video to find out what we made of this ‘crossover’ range.

-

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below