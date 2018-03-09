Wilson Staff C300 review

The Wilson Staff C300 range has been designed to meet the needs of what Wilson calls ‘the crossover player.’
This is someone looking for feel, control and workability, but with a level of tech that will make life a little easier on the course.
Without doubt, this new range offers some of the most visually striking woods and irons you’ll ever seen.
Read more - Wilson Staff’s new ‘Power Hole’ C300 wood range
The Deep Matte Red finish of the woods and the visible Power Hole tech make these clubs unique, whilst the Power Holes and FLX Face technologies combine to not only increase ball speed and carry distances but also help give these woods and irons the level of feel a low to mid handicapper seeks.
Watch the video to find out what we made of this ‘crossover’ range.