Gear

A change in American golfers’ habits means this British trolley manufacturer is flying high

By David Cunninghame12 June, 2020
Stewart Golf Stewart Golf X9 Follow Electric Trolleys Trolleys Mark Stewart
Stewart Golf Usa 1

Premium trolley manufacturer Stewart Golf is experiencing a surge in sales across the pond amid the COVID-19 crisis.

This surge is almost entirely thanks American golfers now having to walk golf courses as opposed to driving a buggy following the introduction of social distancing measures.

Many courses in the US have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but social distancing guidelines have meant that the use of rented buggies is either not allowed or restricted to single-rider use, so walking has often been the only option left.

• The best drivers to cure your slice in 2020

The result has been a huge increase in demand for trolleys, which was even featured in a Wall Street Journal under the headline “We’re out of Toilet Paper, Hand Sanitizer – and Golf Pushcarts?” (pushcarts being the generic term for all trolleys, powered or push).

11 Stewart Golf

Stewart Golf USA website sales for the months of April and May 2020 were up by an astonishing 886% to a level of sales that was more than double the entirety of 2019.

The first nine days of June were tracking a barely believable 1,898% up year-on-year, despite all trolleys being on an 6-8 week lead time.

• PUMA unveils spikeless IGNITE NXT CRAFTED footwear

Stewart Golf established its American subsidiary in 2016 after a successful debut at the Orlando PGA Show where its X9 Follow was featured on The Golf Channel.

US sales have doubled every year since launch, but this leap in sales means that a record 2020 is already assured despite not yet being halfway through the year.

CEO Mark Stewart commented: “Obviously, we’re overjoyed with the level of sales in America. Establishing our own business in the USA has been key to our growth: our X9 Follow model has been particularly popular with American golfers as more and more either upgrade from carrying or pushing, or switch from riding in a buggy.”

• Stewart Golf unveils innovative new HottMitt

When golf was closed in the UK and Europe at the start of the COVID crisis, Stewart Golf closed its factory and braced for the unknown. Three weeks later it was fully operational again and has since doubled its production staff in an attempt to keep up with demand.

Hats off to Stewart Golf. It is fantastic to see such a impressive success story during such unpredictable and difficult times for many British firms.

