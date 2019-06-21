A putting grip built by science

The Kotahi putter grip is unlike any other grip you have seen before.



In Maori, ‘kotahi’ means ‘to be one, number one or unite together’ and the design is inspired by the structural pillars of the Maori’s wharenui (meeting house).

Designed by New Zealander and PGA professional Vaughan Mason, the teardrop design of this putter grip should be used in conjunction with his new method of holding the putter.



The BJM Putter Grip is not just a putter grip, it is a complete putting system and is defined as performance grip that is based on biomechanics and science.

Through its unique design and hold system, it allows the palms of the hands to turn up.



This results in reduced mobility of the hands, wrists and arms, and influences Thoracic rotation, allowing the hands to become external drivers.

This biomechanically-sound approach to gripping means you are encouraged to use your upper body, helping you strike the putter more consistently.



If you are plagued by the dreaded yips, you should probably be giving the Kotahi grip a shot.

Ernie Els has had a few issues with the putters in the last few years and recently started using these grips.

The grip can be used separately from the palms-up BJM putting method but, regardless of how you like to hold the putter, the grip alone will still have a positive impact on your performance.

It’s ‘palms-up’ method will, of course, take some getting used to but the good it is likely to do for your putting can not be understated.



