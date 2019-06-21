search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearA putting grip built by science

Gear

A putting grip built by science

By David Cunninghame14 June, 2019
BJM Grips Kotahi Grip Putting Equipment Gear Putter Grip
Bjm

The Kotahi putter grip is unlike any other grip you have seen before.

In Maori, ‘kotahi’ means ‘to be one, number one or unite together’ and the design is inspired by the structural pillars of the Maori’s wharenui (meeting house).

Designed by New Zealander and PGA professional Vaughan Mason, the teardrop design of this putter grip should be used in conjunction with his new method of holding the putter.

• Spieth branded a "douche" for caddie criticism

The BJM Putter Grip is not just a putter grip, it is a complete putting system and is defined as performance grip that is based on biomechanics and science.

Through its unique design and hold system, it allows the palms of the hands to turn up.

• Pro takes ELEVEN at 18th in Round 1

Bjm Kotahi 3

This results in reduced mobility of the hands, wrists and arms, and influences Thoracic rotation, allowing the hands to become external drivers.

This biomechanically-sound approach to gripping means you are encouraged to use your upper body, helping you strike the putter more consistently.

• REVIEW - Titleist TS drivers offer speed that will "blow you away"

If you are plagued by the dreaded yips, you should probably be giving the Kotahi grip a shot.

Ernie Els has had a few issues with the putters in the last few years and recently started using these grips.

Bjm Kotahi 2

The grip can be used separately from the palms-up BJM putting method but, regardless of how you like to hold the putter, the grip alone will still have a positive impact on your performance.

It’s ‘palms-up’ method will, of course, take some getting used to but the good it is likely to do for your putting can not be understated.

• WITB - Rory McIlroy wins with full bag of TaylorMade clubs

Related Articles - Putting

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Grips

Golf News

European Tour looking into Matt Wallace caddie incident
Young Scottish pro seals his Open berth
Sixteen-year-old amateur wins for SECOND time on LET
EXCLUSIVE Top caddie sides with Spieth over Greller spat
Harrington expects this rookie to make his Ryder Cup team

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
See all videos right arrow