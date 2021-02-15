The new adidas adicross apparel line could prove to be divisive

adidas’ latest adicross range is bound to cause quite a stir when Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Joaquin Niemann don pieces from the new collection at the Riviera Country Club later this week.



adidas proved that it isn’t scared to rock the boat when its athletes were seen wearing hoodies at last year’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.



There could very well be another social media storm on the horizon surrounding adidas apparel, as the new adicorss collection boasts garments that wouldn’t exactly be considered as traditional golf attire.

First introduced in 2017, the adicross line was created in an attempt to bridge the gap between lifestyle and performance through fashion-inspired, modern silhouettes meant to be worn both on and off the course.



For its spring/summer 2021 collection, adidas has decided to go even further by designing an elevated streetwear style collection that’s still functional for golfers.

The garment that is likely to grab most peoples attention when Schauffele, Morikawa and Niemann step onto the first tee is the adicross Woven Jogger trousers.

These sleek jogger bottoms are designed to give you some room around the leg for mobility but are tapered around the ankle for a modern look.

Next up is the adicross Draw Fade Mock Tee. This round neck, with its distinct lack of collar, is bound to rile-up some within the golf community.



Its sporty look includes moisture wicking fabrics and a matte stripe graphic across the chest with the words “Draw” and “Fade” written above and below the stripe.

Other highlights from the collection include the adicross Stretch Chino, which has a soft cotton handfeel but incredible stretch through a roomier leg that’s also slightly tapered, and the more traditional adicross Desert Print Polo.

Inspired by the desert sand landscape, this unique design features perforated fabric in the body for enhanced breathability and moisture management.

This latest collection, and the fact that it’ll be showcased by pros on the PGA Tour, once again highlights adidas refreshing approach to what golf apparel can and should be.



