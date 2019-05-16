search
Gear

adidas and Sergio Garcia celebrate 20 years together

By David Cunninghame16 May, 2019
In 1999, a 19-year-old named Sergio Garcia burst onto the golf scene at the PGA Championship when, during the final round, he hit a shot from behind a tree with his eyes closed and jumped his way up the fairway.

adidas Golf is commemorating that special moment by offering a throwback limited-edition polo to celebrate the 20-year relationship between Garcia and the brand.

The limited-edition polo (£44.95) patterned after the design he wore in 1999 is now available in limited quantities at select retailers and on adidas.com

Sergio 1999

That shot during the final round of 1999 PGA Championship is undoubtedly one of the most iconic moments in Sergio’s career.

Then relatively unknown, the 19-year-old Garcia captured the attention of golf fans around the globe by nearly winning the Wanamaker Trophy in his first attempt, finishing just one shot behind Tiger Woods.

Many of you will remember the moment during that final round when he hit his tee shot on the 16th hole at Medinah Country Club and his ball came to rest behind a large oak tree just off the fairway, assumedly blocking any chance to reach the green.

Much to the surprise of the commentators and viewers alike, Sergio found a way to hit an eyes-closed shot, running and jumping his way up the fairway after he hit it to see if his ball had found the green. It had.

During this unforgettable moment in the final round, Sergio was wearing a unique adidas Golf polo design with an expressive white 3-Stripes pattern across both shoulders

To remember that historic shot, adidas designed a limited-edition throwback design of this polo, which Sergio will wear in the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship.

Garcia joins an elite group of athletes – David Beckham, Steffi Graf, Stan Smith, to name a few – to have more than a 20-year relationship with the 3-Stripes.

Adidas Sergio 3

“Anytime you can look back and say you’ve had a relationship with an athlete for more than 20 years, that’s a unique moment,” said Jeff Lienhart, president, adidas Golf.

He added: “Sergio has been one of our greatest creators and we consider him part of the family. We’re wishing him continued success both on and off the course.”

In addition to the limited-edition polo being worn Thursday, Sergio will be wearing various versions of the Ultimate365 polo throughout the tournament, all with varying hits of blue.

Adidas Sergio 2

He’ll wear the Ultimate365 Dash Stripe Polo (£49.95) on Friday, the Ultimate365 Climacool Solid Polo (£44.95) on Saturday, and the Ultimate365 3-Stripes Heather Polo (£44.95) on Sunday.

All of his outfits will be paired with either the Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered (£54.95) or Ultimate365 3-Stripes (£54.95) Pants.

