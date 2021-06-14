adidas CODECHAOS21 shoes - FIRST LOOK!

At the beginning of 2020 adidas decide to disrupt the golf footwear scene with the launch of its CODECHAOS shoes. Now, we have the updated, ‘greener’ CODECHAOS21.



addias is pushing the boundaries of sustainability within golf, and this latest shoe features an enhanced upper with a sporty design aesthetic that has been crafted from PRIMEBLUE recycled yarns.



This unique material contains more than 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.

This textile upper goes beyond just recycled content. It’s also waterproof (one-year warranty) to provide solid protection when you find yourself tackling the elements.



Also, Overlapping microfibre panels on both the lateral and medial side of the shoe deliver more stability and protection when you play.

“We completely disrupted the market when we first introduced CODECHAOS last year,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.



He added: “Building upon the success of that first model, CODECHAOS21 continues to redefine the definition of what a golf shoe can be by bringing the personality and performance that golfers will expect, just now in a more sustainable package. It’s a true example of where performance meets purpose.”

Like its predecessor, this new models benefits from a spikeless outsole featuring TWISTGRIP technology. Heat-map studies determined the most optimal location for the lugs, providing all players with the best grip possible.

Many other features that you will be are to seeing from the original CODECHAOS line will be found with CODECHAOS21: full-length boost cushioning for added comfort and a torsion X stability bar for added stability throughout the swing.

Available: Now

Price: £130