search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearadidas CODECHAOS21 shoes - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

adidas CODECHAOS21 shoes - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame13 June, 2021
adidas Adidas Golf adidas CODECHAOS21 Spikeless shoes Shoes New Gear
Adidas Codechaos21 1

At the beginning of 2020 adidas decide to disrupt the golf footwear scene with the launch of its CODECHAOS shoes. Now, we have the updated, ‘greener’ CODECHAOS21.

addias is pushing the boundaries of sustainability within golf, and this latest shoe features an enhanced upper with a sporty design aesthetic that has been crafted from PRIMEBLUE recycled yarns.

• adidas' eco-friendly PRIMEBLUE apparel

This unique material contains more than 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.

Adidas Codechaos21 2

This textile upper goes beyond just recycled content. It’s also waterproof (one-year warranty) to provide solid protection when you find yourself tackling the elements.

• The adicross apparel line could prove to be divisive

Also, Overlapping microfibre panels on both the lateral and medial side of the shoe deliver more stability and protection when you play.

“We completely disrupted the market when we first introduced CODECHAOS last year,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

• The adidas Solarthon is built for all day comfort

He added: “Building upon the success of that first model, CODECHAOS21 continues to redefine the definition of what a golf shoe can be by bringing the personality and performance that golfers will expect, just now in a more sustainable package. It’s a true example of where performance meets purpose.”

Adidas Codechaos21 3

Like its predecessor, this new models benefits from a spikeless outsole featuring TWISTGRIP technology. Heat-map studies determined the most optimal location for the lugs, providing all players with the best grip possible.

Many other features that you will be are to seeing from the original CODECHAOS line will be found with CODECHAOS21: full-length boost cushioning for added comfort and a torsion X stability bar for added stability throughout the swing.

Available: Now
Price: £130

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - adidas

Related Articles - Adidas Golf

Related Articles - Spikeless shoes

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US Open: A list of the "lasts" that could fall this week
US Open: Phil Mickelson relishes "unique" chance to make more history
TaylorMade unveils US Open bag... and it's a STUNNER!
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
Blaze forces Scots club to close

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
See all videos right arrow