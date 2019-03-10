adidas Golf introduces new Forgefiber BOA shoes

The all-new Forgefiber BOA utilises adidas’ FORGEFIBER technology for the first time in golf footwear; providing extra stability in strategically targeted areas of the upper through an advanced stitching construction.



These stylish shoes are just another example of how adidas continues to find new ways to give golfers complete performance footwear.



• adidas introduces TOUR360 XT & spikeless TOUR360 XT SL

FORGEFIBER is a technology utilising a TPU-coated yarn that when stitched at various angles and layers helps improve overall stability.

Beyond just the distinctive stitching process, the TPU yarns are also compressed and heated, which melt the yarns into the textile upper of the shoe creating more natural support.



• adidas reveals new adicross apparel and footwear for 2019



adidas Golf tested the locations of the shoe where you would need the most stability and infused the FORGEFIBER stitching in those areas specifically with the new Forgefiber BOA.

The outcome of that process created a stronger textile material that gives increased support.

Not only that, since there is no need to add any additional materials, the shoe very lightweight, something you can appreciate during and after every round.

These stitching patterns also produce a unique and modern look.



• REVIEW - adidas Go-To jacket will help you beat the winter blues



“We’ve had our eye on the FORGEFIBER technology ever since it appeared in other categories,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

He added: “We knew it would be a game-changer for golfers because the stability it provides is exactly what players need while also keeping the shoe lightweight and comfortable throughout the entire round.”

The Forgefiber BOA has a spikeless outsole made up of the same X-Traxion system that was recently announced in the TOUR360 XT-SL.

The X-shaped lugs provide multi-directional stability for whatever lie one may encounter. It features full-length BOOST, along with an INSITE sockliner that offers even more comfort and stability.

The heel and forefoot are connected through the Torsion X stability bar so that players can have that locked-in feel for every shot.



• REVIEW - adidas adipower 4orged shoes deliver on performance



The new footwear also incorporates the TX4 Boa Fit System that features a soft, textile lace, which goes perfectly with the textile upper. Then there’s the FormTX lace guides which are engineered to be softer, more comfortable and adaptive, further advancing customised comfort.



Available: Now

Price: £149.95