Gear

adidas Golf signs two of Europe’s hottest young stars

By David Cunninghame19 December, 2019
adidas Adidas Golf Rasmus Højgaard Nicolai Højgaard Apparel Shoes Accessories
Adidas Højgaard 1

adidas has bolstered it roster of talented youngsters with the signing of identical twins Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard.

The 18-year-olds from Denmark burst onto the European Tour stage in style in 2019, with Rasmus recently becoming the third-youngest winner in European Tour history at the AFRASIA BANK Mauritius Open and Nicolai finishing runner-up to fellow adidas athlete Sergio Garcia at the KLM Open in September. 

• adidas Golf unveils bold Collection Ø

The multi-year deal includes both players wearing adidas apparel, footwear and accessories on the course.

Rasmus Witb 1

Before turning professional, Rasmus and Nicolai were integral parts of Team Denmark, ultimately making history at the 2018 World Amateur Team Championship.

Their closing rounds of 66 and 67 helped Denmark win its first title in 24 starts at the event.

• REVIEW - adidas Frostguard jacket

Their 2018 amateur campaign didn’t end there. Rasmus won the 2018 Toyota Junior World Cup and Nicolai added back-to-back wins at the Bravo Tours Open and the Hovborg Kro Open in Denmark.

Adidas Højgaard 4

Nicolai also climbed as high as fifth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking after winning the European Amateur Championship against some of the best amateurs in the world. Both players capped off their amateur careers by being selected to Team Europe in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup.

“We’re excited to join an amazing group of players on the adidas roster,” said Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard.

They continued, “they work with the best players in the world, and we’re excited to be included as part of the 3-Stripes family.”

Adidas Højgaard 3

Nicolai’s next start will be this week at the Australian PGA Championship while Rasmus will look to follow up on his win at the South African Open in January of next year.

• adidas introduces waterproof TOUR360 XT Primeknit

“The starts that Rasmus and Nicolai have had as professionals following an amazing amateur career is extremely impressive,” said Matt Blackey, senior manager sports marketing, adidas Golf.

He added: “They join a unique young group at adidas Golf that aren’t afraid to go up against the world’s best and we’re excited to support them on the journey.”

