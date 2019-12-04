search
adidas Golf unveils bold Collection Ø

Gear

adidas Golf unveils bold Collection Ø

By David Cunninghame02 December, 2019
Well this apparel collection is something a bit different.

The limited-edition Collection Ø (Zero) combines sport and street culture through versatile products built specifically with golfers in mind.

Designed in collaboration with teams across adidas' design network, Collection Ø blends lifestyle and performance styles to meet the growing demand from golfers for something that will deliver on the course but, just as importantly, look at home away from it.

adidas wants to break down preconceived perceptions of golf fashion by introducing versatile, stylish and street-inspired pieces that incorporate the best performance materials.

The result is modified golf silhouettes that have more of a lifestyle look and feel, as you can clearly see.

The limited collection features a crew sweatshirt (£59.95), jacket (£74.95), Jacquard polo (£54.95), stripe polo (£44.95), Dobby (£54.95) and woven (£59.95) shorts, and Dobby pant (£69.95).

“Golfers today expect to find apparel that provides them with everything they would need on the course – stretch, lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics, protection from the sun, etc. – but they also expect to find unique elements of style and versatility within those pieces,” said Dylan Moore, senior creative director, adidas Golf.

He added: “We wanted to give them that, so we looked to our DNA as a brand for inspiration and met with designers from other categories to get additional insights. The end result was this unique capsule that had the perfect blend of golf with sport and street culture.”

While this collection is only an exclusive limited edition, it showcases adidas’ desire to shape and redefine golf style in the future by infusing innovative materials with designs that meet the needs of the modern golfer.

