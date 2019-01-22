search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearadidas introduces TOUR360 XT & spikeless TOUR360 XT SL

Gear

adidas introduces TOUR360 XT & spikeless TOUR360 XT SL

By David Cunninghame21 January, 2019
adidas TOUR360 XT TOUR360 XT SL adidas tour360 adidas Shoes New Gear Equipment Apparel
Adidas Xt 1

adidas Golf’s renowned TOUR360 franchise has received a new update for 2019 that takes the performance of these excellent shoes to the next level.  

The TOUR360 XT features the highest-performing cleated outsole the brand has ever made, and, as part of the release, the brand has also introduced the new TOUR360 XT SL, the first-ever spikeless version of the TOUR360 in the history of the iconic shoe.

• adidas reveals new adicross apparel and footwear for 2019

Adidas Xt 2

Traction & Stability

The XT earns its name due to the X-shaped traction system (X-Traxion) on the outsole, providing multi-directional grip throughout the swing. These X-shaped lugs provide more stability and can react with better traction through uneven lies due to their eight-sided touch points with the ground.

This new tech will help you to feel even more locked in throughout the swing. The underlying thread between the models is this X-shaped traction system to provide the best grip without sacrificing any comfort.

• REVIEW - adidas Go-To jacket will help you beat the winter blues

Adidas Xt 3

TOUR360 XT SL

The first highly technical spikeless TOUR360 that adidas has ever made. If you are looking for a shoe that’s extremely comfortable, yet still provides the stability and traction needed for the golf swing, the TOUR360 XT SL might be the answer for you.

The entire outsole features the X-Traxion lug system, strategically placed so you get the comfort of spikeless while still maintaining the grip you expect from a high-performance shoe. 

• REVIEW - adidas adipower 4orged shoes deliver on performance

Adidas Xt 4

The shoe is also highlighted by the X-Torsion system through the midfoot to provide more stability and control throughout the swing and the full-length BOOST in the midsole, providing excellent energy return and even more comfort throughout the round.

“We wanted to make the highest performing spikeless shoe in the industry,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

• REVIEW - adidas TOUR360 Black & Silver BOOST blend style and function

“We tested all shapes and configurations and found that the X-shape, along with a rubberized TPU outsole, provided unmatched grip, stability, flexibility and performance. The X-shape also increases ground contact and provides more comfort on all surfaces.”

Adidas Xt 5

TOUR360 XT

One of the key features is the new TPU outsole. adidas implemented a new eight-spike design in combination with the X-Traxion secondary lugs for additional grip and stability. By removing two spikes from the previous model, adidas increased flexibility and comfort while decreasing overall weight.

Available: February 1
Price: TOUR360 XT - £159.95; TOUR360 XT SL - £139.95

Related Articles - adidas tour360

Related Articles - adidas

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - Apparel

Golf News

Sergio Garcia: Me and Padraig are "totally fine"
“Mickelson will complete grand slam this year” says top pundit
Rory McIlroy unimpressed by Ho-Sung Choi's PGA Tour invite
Registration now open for Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2019
WITB – A peek at the clubs Tiger Woods will start 2019 with

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow