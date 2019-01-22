adidas introduces TOUR360 XT & spikeless TOUR360 XT SL

adidas Golf’s renowned TOUR360 franchise has received a new update for 2019 that takes the performance of these excellent shoes to the next level.



The TOUR360 XT features the highest-performing cleated outsole the brand has ever made, and, as part of the release, the brand has also introduced the new TOUR360 XT SL, the first-ever spikeless version of the TOUR360 in the history of the iconic shoe.

Traction & Stability

The XT earns its name due to the X-shaped traction system (X-Traxion) on the outsole, providing multi-directional grip throughout the swing. These X-shaped lugs provide more stability and can react with better traction through uneven lies due to their eight-sided touch points with the ground.

This new tech will help you to feel even more locked in throughout the swing. The underlying thread between the models is this X-shaped traction system to provide the best grip without sacrificing any comfort.

TOUR360 XT SL

The first highly technical spikeless TOUR360 that adidas has ever made. If you are looking for a shoe that’s extremely comfortable, yet still provides the stability and traction needed for the golf swing, the TOUR360 XT SL might be the answer for you.

The entire outsole features the X-Traxion lug system, strategically placed so you get the comfort of spikeless while still maintaining the grip you expect from a high-performance shoe.



The shoe is also highlighted by the X-Torsion system through the midfoot to provide more stability and control throughout the swing and the full-length BOOST in the midsole, providing excellent energy return and even more comfort throughout the round.

“We wanted to make the highest performing spikeless shoe in the industry,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

“We tested all shapes and configurations and found that the X-shape, along with a rubberized TPU outsole, provided unmatched grip, stability, flexibility and performance. The X-shape also increases ground contact and provides more comfort on all surfaces.”

TOUR360 XT

One of the key features is the new TPU outsole. adidas implemented a new eight-spike design in combination with the X-Traxion secondary lugs for additional grip and stability. By removing two spikes from the previous model, adidas increased flexibility and comfort while decreasing overall weight.

Available: February 1

Price: TOUR360 XT - £159.95; TOUR360 XT SL - £139.95