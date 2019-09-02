adidas introduces waterproof TOUR360 XT Primeknit

The adidas TOUR360 XT Primeknit has a state-of-the-art waterproof knit upper that delivers a new level of comfort without sacrificing any performance on the course.



If you ask golfers what they are primarily looking for from their next pair of golf shoes the answer will usually be comfort.



When you walk off the 18th green, you want your feet to feel as fresh as they did when you stepped onto the first tee.

The premium knit upper in the TOUR360 XT Primeknit gives a soft feel every time you play.

Adding to the incredible comfort levels is the full-length BOOST midsole, providing energy return so that every hole feels like your first.

Beyond the comfort, the special yarns that make up the upper of the shoe are designed to repel water, keeping your feet dry while still giving breathability and stability where you need it most.



“We’re always working on creative ways to infuse both comfort and performance into a golf shoe,” said Masun Denison.

He continued, “With the TOUR360 XT Primeknit, it checks all the boxes, giving players an extremely comfortable – and dry - wear throughout their round, while also giving them the support, traction and stability they need as they play. It also offers a unique look to help them stand out on the course.”

Since stability is so important throughout the golf swing, the new footwear also incorporates forging technology – the process of heating the upper to provide more stability around the midfoot without adding weight.

When coupled with the 360 Wrap, it gives the locked-in feel you need for every shot.



The shoe also is highlighted by the eight-cleat X-Traxion outsole, the best traction system adidas has made to date.

Available: Now

Price: £159.95