adidas is bringing eco-innovation to golf

With the US Open at Pebble Beach just around the corner, adidas Golf has unveiled a special edition version of its popular TOUR360 XT that will be worn by its athletes during the third major of the year.



Made with yarns spun from upcycled plastic waste that was intercepted from beaches and coastal communities, this shoe is unlike anything we have seen in golf before.

The TOUR360 XT Parley is made in partnership with environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans.



Parley is a global network where creators, thinkers and leaders from the creative industries, brands, governments and environmental groups come together to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects that can help end their destruction.



The unique ocean blue and aqua green colourway of this special edition TOUR360 XT Parley utilises repurposed and upcycled plastic waste that’s then incorporated as raw material into the upper of the footwear.



This thread, spun from the upcycled plastic waste, comprises the entire upper of the shoe.

The TOUR360 XT Parley is built on the TOUR360 XT eight-spike outsole with X-Traxion technology, so golfers will still experience superior traction and stability while knowing that as they walk the course they are helping protect the oceans.



“Our company is extremely focused on sustainability and we wanted to incorporate that mission into our sport,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

He added: “This is the first golf shoe we’ve ever made that incorporates upcycled materials and this is just the beginning. In a sport that’s played outdoors and where sustainability is often under the microscope, we feel this is a massive step forward for the game.”



The use of upcycled material falls in line with adidas’ overall strategy to use 100% recycled polyester in all apparel and footwear by 2024.

From a performance standpoint, the TOUR360 XT Parley features a sock-like opening for optimal comfort while also offering full-length BOOST for maximum cushioning.



The knit upper should be familiar to adidas fans, but this time the brand has incorporated forging technology as part of the construction. By heating the 360WRAP area of the upper, adidas could activate and stiffen the material to provide additional support and stability while reducing overall weight. It also offers a one-year waterproof warranty.

Available:adidas.com 10th June at 4:00pm (select retailers 12th June)

Price: £179.95