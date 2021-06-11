search
adidas revels eco-friendly PRIMEBLUE apparel

Gear

adidas revels eco-friendly PRIMEBLUE apparel

By David Cunninghame10 June, 2021
adidas is taking yet another step forward in offering more sustainable products for golfers.

This latest apparel drop features the brand’s recycled technical material – PRIMEBLUE.

This special capsule is just part of adidas’ comitment to innovate in the area of sustainability until it reaches its goal to use only recycled polyester in all of its products by 2024. The products featured include polos, layering pieces and shorts.

PRIMEBLUE is adidas’ high-performance recycled material that’s made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. These plastics were intercepted from beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing them from polluting the oceans.

Every day, the equivalent of 1440 bin lorries of plastic waste enter the oceans, so this is one small way adidas can keep some waste out of the oceans and use it for a good purpose.

For apparel products to be considered PRIMEBLUE, they must meet a minimum standard of 40 percent recycled content overall. The products in this range, however, have a minimum of 95 percent, with a majority being made with 100 percent recycled polyester.

Select polos from this line will also be worn by Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele at the US Open next week.

“Our goals are ambitious to eliminate all virgin polyester from our line, but this offering shows just how close we are to getting there,” said Shaun Madigan, director of global apparel, adidas Golf.

He added: “We pushed ourselves in new ways with design and materials development to bring this apparel to life. We know golfers around the world will appreciate the performance features, but they will also feel good about buying a product that in a small way saves our oceans from plastic waste.”

More info: adidas.co.uk

