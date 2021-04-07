Adidas reveals limited edition Stan Smith Golf shoes

The Stan Smith is one of the world’s most iconic sneaker designs and now adidas is bringing this classic silhouette to golf.



There is, however more to this limited edition Stan Smith Golf than meets the eye.



This spikeless version of the shoe features a PRIMEGREEN upper made with high-performance recycled materials, meaning the upper uses a minimum of 50% recycled content. Plus, the distinctive green colourway makes a statement about adidas’ commitment to end plastic waste.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to see how this shoe has evolved over the years, so to see it make its way to golfers while also using sustainable materials is really something special,” said Stan Smith.



He added: “It shows the versatility that this shoe offers to everyone and it will be fun to see it bring some additional style to the course.”

In addition to doing its bit to help the environment, this version of the Stan Smith utilises an adiwear rubber spikeless outsole with traction inspired by the shoe’s original sole design.

The small lugs will deliver grip when you need it, but the versatility to wear the shoe anywhere.

adidas also added a die-cut PU sockliner and additional PU cushioning in the midsole to provide golf-specific support in every step.



Subtle features like a removable white kiltie, that houses a gold-coloured ball marker, also give the well-known model some distinctive characteristics to push on-course style even further.

The limited-edition Stan Smith Golf will come in the traditional Originals blue shoe box and will contain a commemorative dust bag to help keep the shoes looking fresh, round after round.

If you want to get your hands on a pair of these eye-catching shoes then you best be quick.

Only a limited number have been created and will go on sale on adidas.com, beginning Wednesday, April 7.