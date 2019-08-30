search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearadidas Twin Boa shoe - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

adidas Twin Boa shoe - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame30 August, 2019
adidas Adidas Golf adidas TOUR360 XT Twin Boa adidas TOUR360 XT BOA Shoes New Gear
Adidas Twin Boa 1

adidas Golf has just introduced its revolutionary TOUR360 XT Twin Boa golf shoes to give you the most precise fit possible.

This is the first time a twin Boa design, well known in the cycling industry, has been incorporated into a golf shoe.

Adidas Twin Boa 2

The adidas TOUR360 XT Twin Boa is the epitome of adidas’ performance golf footwear.

• adidas introduces TOUR360 XT & spikeless TOUR360 XT SL

Built on the same platform as the platform as the TOUR360 XT that was introduced at the beginning of this year, this new model is designed to offer micro-adjustability in two separate zones.

Adidas Twin Boa 3

The first is the independent main dial with high strength Boa lace.

This upper dial works to give a secure fit around the collar to provide a stable base and prevent any loss of power throughout your swing.

• adidas and Sergio Garcia celebrate 20 years together

The lower dial, meanwhile, provides micro-adjustability from the middle to bottom instep for a customised fit, feel and support, without irritation or discomfort.

Adidas Twin Boa 4

To go along with this advanced Boa technology, we also have the same performance benefits that the standard TOUR360 XT model provides, such as BOOST cushioning for incredible comfort and extreme traction and stability courtesy of a new TPU outsole featuring adidas' X-Traxion technology.

• REVIEW – adidas TOUR360 XT SL

Available: Now
Price: £179.95

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - adidas

Related Articles - Adidas Golf

Related Articles - adidas TOUR360 XT

Related Articles - BOA

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

One of world’s most famous men set for Dunhill Links
Get rewarded for playing lots of golf
A peek inside issue 174 of bunkered
Jack Nicklaus hits out over major changes
Rory McIlroy reveals biggest 'pet peeve' in golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow