adidas Twin Boa shoe - FIRST LOOK!

adidas Golf has just introduced its revolutionary TOUR360 XT Twin Boa golf shoes to give you the most precise fit possible.



This is the first time a twin Boa design, well known in the cycling industry, has been incorporated into a golf shoe.

The adidas TOUR360 XT Twin Boa is the epitome of adidas’ performance golf footwear.



Built on the same platform as the platform as the TOUR360 XT that was introduced at the beginning of this year, this new model is designed to offer micro-adjustability in two separate zones.

The first is the independent main dial with high strength Boa lace.

This upper dial works to give a secure fit around the collar to provide a stable base and prevent any loss of power throughout your swing.



The lower dial, meanwhile, provides micro-adjustability from the middle to bottom instep for a customised fit, feel and support, without irritation or discomfort.

To go along with this advanced Boa technology, we also have the same performance benefits that the standard TOUR360 XT model provides, such as BOOST cushioning for incredible comfort and extreme traction and stability courtesy of a new TPU outsole featuring adidas' X-Traxion technology.



Available: Now

Price: £179.95