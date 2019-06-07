search
adidas unveils athlete apparel for US Open at Pebble Beach

adidas unveils athlete apparel for US Open at Pebble Beach

By David Cunninghame07 June, 2019
adidas Adidas Golf adidas apparel Sergio Garcia Dustin Johnson Xander Schauffele US Open Pebble Beach Apparel
Sergio Adidas Us Open

Here is a look at the adidas Golf apparel that top adidas athletes will wear at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Dj Adidas Us Open

Having finished second in both majors of 2019, the world No. 2 and 2016 US Open champion will be wearing a blend of patriotic colours throughout his return to Pebble Beach.

• adidas is bringing eco-innovation to golf

Polos will feature varying red and blue colorways, but DJ will turn to his traditional solid navy look on Sunday as he seeks his second US Open victory.

He will be pairing his polos with the Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered and non-tapered pant.

Xander Adidas Us Open

Another top-10 player in the world, Xander Schauffele is looking to build off his three top-10 finishes in his last five major starts.

Schauffele will be wearing bold red and blue polos featuring adidas’ climachill technology to help him stay cool around the course.

• adidas introduces TOUR360 XT & spikeless TOUR360 XT SL

On Thursday and Sunday, Xander will be wearing the climachill Tonal Stripe Polo in dark marine and shock red, respectively.

He’ll turn to the climachill Heather Polo in shock red and dark marine on Friday and Saturday. Xander will also look to the Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered and non-tapered pant to finish off his look.

Sergio Adidas Us Open 2

Making his 84th-consecutive start in a major, the 20-year veteran of the 3-Stripes brand Sergio Garcia will be looking to build off his five top-10s in 10 starts this season.

Unsurprisingly, Sergio will be wearing bold red and blue polos throughout his week at Pebble Beach.

• adidas and Sergio Garcia celebrate 20 years together

He will come out on Thursday in a bold shock red look with the Ultimate365 Climacool Solid Polo, he will then wear the Ultimate365 Dash Stripe Polo in true blue on Friday, the Ultimate365 Climacool Solid Polo in true blue on Saturday, and will finish the tournament in the Ultimate365 3-Stripes Heather Polo in shock red and dark marine.

Full info on all three of their style for the majors can be found here.

