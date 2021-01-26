adidas ZG21 – FIRST LOOK!

The new adidas ZG21 has been designed to deliver everything you could want from your next pair of golf shoes.



As a golfer you demand a lot from your shoes.

You want comfort, stability, good grip, durability and for them to look the part.

adidas claims that its new ZG21 “gives golfers of all skill levels a high-performance spiked shoe that’s lightweight with zero compromises.”

Let’s delve into the construction of this new design.

ZG21 is adidas’ lightest spiked footwear model to feature the brand's incredibly popular and comfortable BOOST cushioning.



For the first time, LIGHTSTRIKE cushioning has been incorporated into an adidas golf shoe. It is 40% lighter other forms of EVA foam and provides shock absorption for quick recovery, making it perfect for golf where stability through the swing is critical.

It’s been used in other sports like basketball and tennis, and when coupled with BOOST cushioning, will deliver a new sense of lightweight comfort and stability with every swing and step.

Also, the lightweight and waterproof SPRINTSKIN (one-year warranty) four-layer upper combines innovative textiles and polyurethane films for great performance and modern, athletic look.



Completing package of lightweight technologies is a new durable TPU insert called STABILITY FIN. Crafted into the lateral sidewall, it offers increased lateral stability and a locked-in feel throughout the swing.



Add all of these technologies together and the ZG21 is up to 20% lighter than comparable spiked models previously in adidas’ range.

But just being lightweight wasn’t enough.

Inspired by heat-map studies and running from heel to toe, the SWINGPLANE TRACTION system targets the areas and places the maximum amount of traction where it’s needed most.

The new ZG21 outsole features an ultra-thin TPU construction, six strategically placed cleats, and a new crescent moon-shaped secondary lug to optimise your grip, support and performance while ultimately reducing weight.



ZG21 will come in four models: men’s laced, men’s and women’s BOA, and a simplified laced offering for junior golfers.



The two BOA models feature the new BOA Fit System, a ‘Y’-strap design that’s a first in the sport and provides an even higher level of performance.

The configuration wraps around the foot, creating a secure fit over the instep and provides flexibility and freedom in the toe box.



The men’s ZG21 BOA is also the first golf shoe on the market to feature Li2 – a sleek, low-profile dial platform that modulates tension when and where needed.



Available: Now

More info:adidas.co.uk

