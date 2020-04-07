search
Gear

American Golf crowns winner in Battle of the Brands drivers test

By David Cunninghame02 April, 2020
American Golf American Golf Battle of the Brands Drivers TaylorMade SIM Callaway MAVRIK
All Clubs

With 1274 participants, American Golf’s Battle of the Brands has claim to be the U.K.’s biggest ever driver test.

The Battle of the Brands driver test asked visitors to stores to hit 3 shots with each of the Benross Delta, Callaway MAVRIK, Cobra SPEEDZONE, PING G410, TaylorMade SIM, Titleist TS2 and Wilson Launch Pad.

• COBRA SPEEDZONE Driver – FIRST LOOK!

Each club was equipped with stock shafts and lofts. Data was captured for 1274 participants with the longest drive in Men’s and Ladies’ over 45 and under 45 categories winning one of four £500 American Golf vouchers.

Callaway Mavrik Drivers 2

For the prize winning category – Longest Overall Drive – the honours were shared evenly between the TaylorMade SIM and the Callaway Mavrik. Leading distance overall was John McDonald who hit a huge 398 yards with the TaylorMade SIM in the Men’s Open category while in Men’s Over 45, Kelvin Walters took top spot with 355 yards using the Callaway Mavrik.

• FIRST LOOK! Callaway Mavrik drivers!

Holly Western was the longest woman overall with an impressive 328 yards from the Callaway Mavrik and Margaret Hoskins hit 275 yards with the TaylorMade SIM in the women’s over 45’s.

Second and third place finishes in each category were also hotly contested with the Titleist TS2 and PING G410 featuring well in the chase.

WATCH – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

Outside of the prizes, the large sample size gave a unique snapshot of each club, and the average distances for each category. Topping the table for longest club on average across the whole test was the TaylorMade SIM with an impressive average distance of 268 yards.

• Titleist TS drivers: The result of the Titleist Speed Project

Hot on its heels though was the Titleist TS2, only one yard behind with a 267 yard average. Third for standalone distance was the Callaway Mavrik on a 262 yard average.

Will Sturgess, Brand Manager at American Golf, said, “It’s great to see so many people taking part and giving us a real insight into the ‘average’ golfer’s driving. It’s clear from the results that every one of the drivers on test would be a fantastic addition to any golfers’ bag.”

