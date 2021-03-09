American Golf named official retail partner of ISPS Handa Invitational

Europe’s leading golf retailer, American Golf, has announced that it will be the official retail partner of the ISPS Handa World Invitational 2021.

The golf equipment and apparel retailer has formed the strategic partnership with the tournament, as it continues to champion inclusivity in golf.

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the LPGA and European Tour, has a planned purse of over $2million, with equal prize values for competing female and male players and is heralded as a vision for the future of professional golf.

The inaugural 2019 ISPS Handa World Invitational marked the first time in the history of professional golf in Europe that men and women had played separate tournaments for equal prize money.

This year’s event will take place at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Estates, Ballymena, Northern Ireland between July 28 and August 1 2021.

As the official retail partner, American Golf will enjoy prominent branding on-course and across official tournament materials including the event programme, as well as exclusive retail rights in the Championship Village.

“Equality and inclusivity are the bedrocks of the World Invitational and fuel an ambition for making golf fairer,” said CEO of American Golf, Gary Favell. “It’s a fantastic tournament and is exactly the type of event that will encourage a change in culture and attitudes throughout the golfing world. We share these values and partnering with the tournament was a natural fit.

“From supporting the Rose Ladies Series through to our partnership with Brendan Lawlor in his efforts to bring disability golf to the masses, we’re keen to drive forward with our mission to make golf more inclusive. Being at the heart of the World Invitational will enable us to reach even more people that share this goal.”

“We are so delighted to have the well-recognised and respected retailer, American Golf, on-board for this year’s ISPS Handa World Invitational,” said Modest! Golf’s Niall Horan. “The retailer has long supported inclusivity and equality in the golf industry and is a welcome addition to the event.”