Analyse your game like the pros with Arccos Caddie

Despite the challenges 2020 has posed, Arccos has had a year to remember.

The pioneering brand continually works to update its products, software and the user experience of its A.I. powered automatic shot tracking platform in order to help you maximise your on-course performance.



Now, more so than ever before with Arccos, you can track every single aspect of your game to gain the kind of information and insights that have previously only been reserved for tour pros. The reason for this, three huge developments that have elevated Arccos Caddie to new heights.



We spoke with Andrew Turner, vice president of sales at Arccos to understand how these three new features have advanced the user’s experience.

A.I. Rangefinder

The world’s first A.I. powered GPS Rangefinder provides you with precise yardages based on real-time calculations of the conditions you’re faced with.



No other rangefinder takes into account variables such as wind (speed, direction and gusts), temperature, humidity and altitude, while also providing you with club recommendations from ‘golf’s Smartest Caddie.



The result? Complete confidence in the club you pull out of the bag on every shot.



“This feature uses an abundance of data to give you everything you could possibly want in terms of GPS distances,” said Turner.



“Its introduction has encouraged more of our users to interact with the App, GPS and Caddie systems while on the course, which will help them make better decisions. What really sets this rangefinder apart from other GPS devices on the market is how it takes into account so many different factors that can influence your next shot."



“If you have 150 yards to pin on a cold winter’s day, wind into your face, up a steep slope and you’re playing at a lower altitude than you normally do, then your club that would usually cover 150 yards won’t get the job done. You can be confident that our rangefinder will not only give you the correct distance of 150 yards, but also a precise adjusted yardage for all of these factors and then an appropriate club recommendation from the Caddie platform.



“No other rangefinder can come close to giving you this level of confidence and precise detail when selecting your next club.”

Strokes Gained Analytics

The introduction of Strokes Gained Analytics (SGA), provides you with the most advanced personalised insights into your golf game. It allows you to measure your performance against a selected target handicap across every facet of your game so you can improve faster and more effectively.



The new platform automatically highlights your top three strengths and weaknesses, while providing tips from world-class instructors to help you play smarter and ultimately shoot lower scores.

“The insights and benefits to a golfer that Strokes Gained Analytics provides over ‘traditional’ stats are truly night and day,” says Turner.



“There is a reason why the world’s best players rely on Strokes Gained to measure their performance and to improve. Bringing this advanced method of analytics to the masses, and presenting it in a simplified manner, is a game-changer.

“I could hit 14 drives of 150 yards down the middle of the fairway and traditional stats would tell me I’m very accurate off the tee. Alternatively, if I hit 14 drives of 300 yards without hitting a single fairway, while still leaving myself an approach shot into the green, then traditional stats might tell me my driving is very poor. Strokes Gained on the other hand, would of course illustrate that the latter of these two options is much better.

“Strokes Gained cuts through the ambiguity of ‘traditional’ stats to give clear and concise feedback to our users on where they are going right and wrong.”

Link

With the launch of Link, Arccos successfully removed the biggest barrier for golfers who want the benefits its system provides, but don’t want a phone in their pocket when they play.



This small, ultralight, wearable device can be clipped onto your belt, waistband or pocket, and tracks your shots in real time alongside the Arccos Caddie sensors, providing you with a wealth of data.

“Link has removed the primary objection people had to using Arccos, playing with a phone in your pocket,” adds Turner.



“This remarkable device has opened up Arccos to countless more golfers. Link, along with the growing popularity of golf this year, has resulted in a truly astounding amount of new users, rounds played and shots tracked in 2020.”

