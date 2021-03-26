COBRA decides to 'Beef' up its tour team

COBRA golf has just announced the signing of European Tour pro Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston in a deal that will see him playing COBRA clubs, whilst continuing to wear PUMA Golf apparel, footwear and accessories on the course for 2021 and beyond.



Going forward, Beef will tee it up with the some of COBRA’s latest gear, including the new RADSPEED driver.

Ben Hughes, General Manager PUMA UK&I said, “we’re delighted to have the opportunity to expand our relationship with Andrew, He is a man who needs no introduction, and his personality and charisma perfectly embodies our mantra of game enjoyment”



He added: “We’re excited to work alongside BEEF and watch him continue his progression whilst showcasing our COBRA clubs, and PUMA apparel and footwear on the EUROPEAN Tour in 2021 and beyond.”

Johnston enjoyed a successful amateur career, representing England boys and Great Britain and Ireland. He turned professional in 2009 and won for the first time that year on the Jamega Tour

In 2011, He played in his first European Tour event at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, and qualified for his first major championship, the Open Championship, via local final qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports.

2016 was Beef's big breakthrough year and it started in January with a 4th place at the Qatar Masters, after which Johnston earned his first European Tour win at the 2016 Real Club Valderrama Open de España.



He went on to on secure two other top-10 results at the BMW PGA Championship and at the 145th Open Championship, where he at least stole part of the show thanks to his unique look, personality and game.

On signing with COBRA Golf, BEEF commented, "I’m really excited to become a part of the COBRA Golf team. I’ve loved being part of the PUMA family and the new 360 partnership is going to be awesome. The new equipment is amazing, and I can’t wait to use the new RADSPEED. I also get such a good, close team feeling here too which I love."



Andrew Johnston – What’s in the bag

Driver: COBRA RADSPEED (10.5°, MRC Tensei AV Orange 70x)

Fairway woods: COBRA RADPSEED Big Tour (15˚, MRC Tensei AV Orange 70x), COBRA RADSPEED Tour (17.5˚, MRC Tensei AV Orange 80x)

Irons: COBRA KING Forged Tec (2, GDI IZ 105 X) COBRA KING Forged Tec (3, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100), COBRA KING Forged PRO (5-PW, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100