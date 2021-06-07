search
Arccos unveils limited-release 'black edition' Link

Gear

Arccos unveils limited-release ‘black edition’ Link

By David Cunninghame03 June, 2021
Arccos Golf Arccos Link Arccos Caddie Arccos Link Black Edition Data tracker Game Tracking
Arccos Link Black 1

Arccos has unveiled a Black Edition of its Arccos Caddie Link, the company’s game-changing wearable that allows Arccos members to automatically capture shot data without having to carry their smartphone on the course.

First introduced in July 2020, Link instantly became a ‘must have’ for golfers who recognise that a data-driven approach is the quickest way to improve their scores. The ultra-lightweight device allows you to play the game your way, with the choice of keeping a smartphone in your bag, back pocket or elsewhere.

• The new must have accessory from Arccos

If you want to get your hands on this limited edition version, however, then you'll need to be quick, as only 2,000 units have been manufactured in the sleek matte black finish.

Arccos Link Black 2

Weighing less than 25 grams and measuring approximately 2.25” (L) x 1.25” (W) x 0.75” (D), Link has a 10-hour battery life and quickly charges via a standard micro-USB cable.

• Analyse your game like the pros with Arccos

Additional functionality includes the ability for a player to mark the hole location by simply pushing a button while standing next to the pin.

“Link is a simple, yet sophisticated piece of hardware that our engineers custom-built from the ground up to suit the needs of Arccos members around the world,” said Steve Obsitnik, Arccos President & COO.

He added: “It truly allows every player to customise their on-course experience by engaging with their smart phone only if and when they choose".

• The A.I. powered rangefinder from Arccos

Now used by tens of thousands of Arccos Caddie members worldwide, Link is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. Worn on your belt, waistband or pocket, Link seamlessly pairs with the Arccos Caddie app and sensors to track shots in real time – including the club used and precise GPS location.

It then automatically transfers that data to a your smartphone via Bluetooth, either during or after a round.

Available: Now
Price: £119.99

