Track your golf using Arccos Caddie and your Apple Watch

Arccos, a pioneer game tracking and artificial intelligence within golf, has announced the official launch of its new app for Apple Watch, which allows Arccos Caddie users to record all of their shot data and access the game’s first A.I. rangefinder without having to carry a smartphone in play.



Previously in beta, the Arccos Caddie app for Apple Watch has received a major upgrade that leverages the latest enhancement to Apple Watch OS.



Optimised for use with Apple Watch 6 and SE models, the enhanced experience now includes extended battery life, an intuitive interface, A.I rangefinder and caddie club recommendations, more accurate shot detection, seamless shot data syncing, improved hole switching and a one-touch function to mark hole locations.

“Our goal is to give every golfer the freedom to ‘play the game your way,’ and this latest release for Apple Watch is a significant step in that direction,” said Steve Obsitnik, Arccos President and COO.



He added: “Along with the incredibly successful Arccos Caddie Link wearable, it allows players to harness the power of their on-course data to play smarter and shoot lower scores without having to carry a phone in their pocket.”

Arccos' Artificial Intelligence Caddie platform automatically tracks your shots while delivering in-round insights and post-round Strokes Gained Analytics.



The system includes the world’s first A.I. powered rangefinder, smart distance club averages for each club and caddie advice for any hole on earth. These combine to help you, no mater your skill level, make smarter decisions, improve faster and shoot lower scores.

Arccos members have recorded an astonishing 7 million rounds and over 460 million shots with the system while playing courses in 194 countries.



This feeds the mammoth on-course dataset, which now includes 31 billion separate data points that are analysed to help you perform your best.



If you're unsure whether to jump on the data/shot tracking bandwagon or not, then all you need to do is consider this, in 2020, the average new Arccos member improved their handicap by 5.02 strokes.