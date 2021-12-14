search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearArccos unveils new golf ball data and analysis system

Gear

Arccos unveils new golf ball data and analysis system

By David Cunninghame13 December, 2021
Arccos Golf Arccos Caddie Game Tracking Shot Tracker Dave LeDonne Equipment news
Arccos Gold Ball Selector 1

Arccos is taking the personalisation of its Arccos Caddie app to the next level with the introduction of the first on-course golf ball data capture
system.

This new system will enable users to users around the world to track and compare their performances across different golf ball models.   

• Brooks Koepka pens Srixon equipment deal

This latest update gives users the ability to select at the start of every round the make and model of golf ball they will play. Built around a simple user interface that includes a default option, the system then tracks your performance with specific ball types to fuel future analysis.

• Arccos introduces smart club distances upgrade

If you are unsure which golf ball is the best fit for you game, this new system could provide you with the answers you've been searching for.

Arccos Golf Ball Selector 2

“This is the initial step in our process of analysing how a player’s ball selection may impact every aspect of their game, from equipment choices to club selection and even in-play strategy,” said Dave LeDonne, Arccos’ Vice President of Product, who recently joined the company from Google.

• The A.I. powered rangefinder from Arccos

“It’s enabling the smartest system in golf to become even smarter by helping unlock true golf ball performance comparisons based on real, on-course shot data rather than what’s captured on a range or in a simulator.” 

This latest upgrade from also offers the option to identify tournament rounds and intuitive course search.

Caddie users will have the option to identify their round as being played under casual or 'tournament’ conditions. The latter automatically enables Arccos’ Tournament Mode, making the system’s use Permitted under The Rules of Golf. This allows you or your coach to more easily compare how you play under pressure, so you can take your game from guessing to knowing.  

• Tiger Woods: Every driver he's ever used on tour!

The answer for user’s seeking a quicker and easier way to start their round, intuitive course search showcases logic that leverages home course, favorite, previously played and nearby courses to display a list after just one character is typed, and adjust based on subsequent characters entered. 

In 2020, the average new Arccos member improved their handicap by 5.02 strokes. You can learn more about the brilliant systemhere.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Arccos Golf

Related Articles - Arccos Caddie

Related Articles - Game Tracking

Related Articles - Shot Tracker

Related Articles - Equipment news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Your new way to chip | 3 simple chipping tips
Chipping
play button
How to play Worst Ball
Worst ball
play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"The argument for golf being on the Scottish curriculum"
New data shows huge increase in golf participation globally
"Madness" - Colin Montgomerie questions PGA Tour bonus schemes
Tour pros react to controversial F1 finale
The 7 weirdest golf stories of 2021

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
See all videos right arrow