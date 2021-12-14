Arccos unveils new golf ball data and analysis system

Arccos is taking the personalisation of its Arccos Caddie app to the next level with the introduction of the first on-course golf ball data capture

system.

This new system will enable users to users around the world to track and compare their performances across different golf ball models.



• Brooks Koepka pens Srixon equipment deal

This latest update gives users the ability to select at the start of every round the make and model of golf ball they will play. Built around a simple user interface that includes a default option, the system then tracks your performance with specific ball types to fuel future analysis.



• Arccos introduces smart club distances upgrade

If you are unsure which golf ball is the best fit for you game, this new system could provide you with the answers you've been searching for.



“This is the initial step in our process of analysing how a player’s ball selection may impact every aspect of their game, from equipment choices to club selection and even in-play strategy,” said Dave LeDonne, Arccos’ Vice President of Product, who recently joined the company from Google.



• The A.I. powered rangefinder from Arccos



“It’s enabling the smartest system in golf to become even smarter by helping unlock true golf ball performance comparisons based on real, on-course shot data rather than what’s captured on a range or in a simulator.”

This latest upgrade from also offers the option to identify tournament rounds and intuitive course search.



Caddie users will have the option to identify their round as being played under ‘casual’ or 'tournament’ conditions. The latter automatically enables Arccos’ ‘Tournament Mode’, making the system’s use Permitted under The Rules of Golf. This allows you or your coach to more easily compare how you play under pressure, so you can take your game from guessing to knowing.



• Tiger Woods: Every driver he's ever used on tour!

The answer for user’s seeking a quicker and easier way to start their round, intuitive course search showcases logic that leverages home course, favorite, previously played and nearby courses to display a list after just one character is typed, and adjust based on subsequent characters entered.

In 2020, the average new Arccos member improved their handicap by 5.02 strokes. You can learn more about the brilliant system