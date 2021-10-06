search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearArccos introduces smart club distances and putt tracking upgrades

Gear

Arccos introduces smart club distances and putt tracking upgrades

By David Cunninghame29 September, 2021
Arccos Golf Arccos Caddie Arccos Smart Club Distances Shot Tracking Data tracker Game Tracking
Arccos Club Distances And Putters

Arccos has decided to enhance the already brilliant features on its Arccos Caddie platform with the introduction of a next-generation Smart Club Distances algorithm and enhanced putt data tracking, plus a first-of-its-kind weather and location scenarios tool.

Developed by Arccos’ team of boffins, the latest Smart Club Distances machine learning algorithm takes accuracy to a new level by providing a precise estimation of how far you hit a well-struck shot with each club in your bag.

• The A.I. powered rangefinder from Arccos

Miss-hits, exceptionally long and recovery shots are now automatically identified and eliminated from the calculations, which helps to fuel Arccos’ award-winning A.I. caddie club recommendations.

• Arccos unveils limited ‘black edition’ Link

Plus, you can now filter the total number of shots included by the algorithms at any given time to facilitate analysis of any recent changes in your swing, equipment or other game aspects.

Arccos Weather

Further extending the value of Smart Club Distances is the weather and location scenarios tool. This graphically intuitive feature allows Arccos members to easily select from a wide range of weather conditions (ex: wind speed, wind direction and temperature variations) and altitudes.

• Analyse your game like the pros with Arccos

It then uses machine learning to assess the impact of these adjustments across the Smart Distance of every club in your bag.

Arccos Putting

To go along with these brilliant updates, significant enhancements to Arccos functionality on the greens are being added at the same time.

• The best putters on the PGA Tour in 2021

These include the addition of second and third putt distance tracking for even more accurate putting Stroke Gained analytics, a green grid view toggle and the ability to enable walking path tracking for better post-round identification of pin and putt locations.

If you are unsure whether or not to get on the data tracking bandwagon, just consider this, in 2020 the average new Arccos member improved their handicap by 5.02 strokes.

That is because Arccos members have recorded an astonishing eight million rounds and over 475 million shots with the system, while playing courses in 194 countries. This feeds the brand's remarkably large on-course dataset, which now includes 31 billion separate data points that are analysed to you perform your best.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Arccos Golf

Related Articles - Arccos Caddie

Related Articles - Shot Tracking

Related Articles - Data tracker

Related Articles - Game Tracking

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I TAKE ON THE BEST AMATEUR GOLFER IN SCOTLAND
angus carrick
play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Brooks-Bryson is further evidence of a dumbing-down golf doesn't need"
Huge changes coming to first women's major of the year
It's on! Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to go head-to-head
WATCH: Paige Spiranac has hole-in-one... in front of Gary Player!
10 steps to a 'greener' future for your golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow