Arccos reveals latest limited-edition sensors

Golf data gurus Arccos have unveiled a new limited-edition run of their latest smart sensors.

The American artificial intelligence firm recently launched the Gen3+ sensors and Gen2 wearable technology.

Now it has released the models in an exclusive Smoke design, with the trademark green colourway replaced by dark grey and black.

“The new Smoke edition of our industry leading Smart Sensors provides something different for golfers wanting to use Arccos and we see it as a great extension to our line-up,” said Steve Obsitnik, Arccos president and chief operating officer.

“We’re excited for players to experience this limited offering as we look to further enhance our platform.”

Golfers buying the new designs will receive 13 club smart sensors, as well as the latest P3 putter sensor.

The state-of-the-art system features the latest shot-tracking software from Arccos, allowing golfers to understand their game and improve faster thanks to personalised analysis of every club in the bag.

Smoke smart sensors can be purchased from the Arccos website at a cost of £199.99.

All purchases include the first year’s membership, while existing members can buy the sensors for a discounted price of £139.99.

