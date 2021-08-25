Arccos partners with Samsung and its Galaxy Watch 4 series

Arccos, a pioneer of big data and artificial intelligence in golf, has teamed up with Samsung to launch the Arccos Caddie app for the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.



By working closely with Samsung to participate in the launch of the first Samsung smartwatch to leverage Wear OS Powered by Samsung, Arccos has reaffirmed its position as one of the leaders for on-course performance tracking and insights.



Its members have recorded more than 7 million rounds and 460 million shots with the system while playing golf courses in 194 countries.

This feeds its remarkably large on-course dataset, which now includes 31 billion separate data points that are analysed to help you perform your best.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users will now be able to use Arccos Caddie to receive precise GPS distances while in-play and review shots and clubs used post game.

Later this year, Arccos will also incorporate Health Services API information into the Arccos Caddie app for Wear OS Powered by Samsung, as well as enable users to see a variety of statistics from previous rounds.



“Samsung has long been a global leader in wearable technology and Wear OS Powered by Samsung comes with some major enhancements for developers,” said Ryan Johnson, Arccos’ Vice President of Software Engineering.

He added: “Our team has found the platform very easy to develop on and the result is a seamless integration between our app, the Samsung Galaxy Watch-4 Series and Android smartphones.”



If you're unsure whether to jump on the data/shot tracking bandwagon or not, then all you need to do is consider this, in 2020, the average new Arccos member improved their handicap by 5.02 strokes.