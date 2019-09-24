search
Gear

Arccos & SuperStroke launch new putter grip accessory

By David Cunninghame24 September, 2019
Arccos Golf has joined forces with SuperStroke to launch an accessory that enables its Arccos Caddie Sensors to be seamlessly integrated into all SuperStroke CounterCore and Traxion putter grips with an existing Tech-Port.

Developed through close collaboration between the Arccos and SuperStroke engineers, the new accessory meets the growing demand from Arccos Caddie users to be able to use the system with the No. 1 putter grip in golf.

The accessory consists of a custom-built housing that attaches the Arccos Caddie Putter Sensor to a SuperStroke CounterCore or Traxion putter grip, together with a tightening tool and SuperStroke wrench.

The revolutionary Arccos Caddie platform provides shot tracking data across every club in the bag and was recently adopted by PING, having been proven as a valuable game-improving technology while embedded in Cobra KING F8 and F9 golf clubs over the past two years.

It automatically tracks and analyses a your on-course performance via an ultralight sensor in each club grip and a smartphone app.

It then deploys artificial intelligence, developed in partnership with Microsoft, to show you your optimal strategy and predicted outcome for every shot on any hole in the world.

Last year, players using Arccos Caddie for at least ten rounds, achieved a 3.79 stroke average handicap improvement.

“Golfers in the Arccos community are passionate about harnessing the latest innovations to improve their on-course performance, which is exactly why a large number of our users choose SuperStroke Traxion putter grips with a Tech-Port,” said, Arccos CEO and Co-founder Sal Syed.

He continued, “that’s why we’re thrilled to add this product to our growing portfolio of offerings, including those developed in partnership with leading global brands like Cobra Puma Golf, PING and Microsoft.”

Available:arccosgolf.com
Price: £19.99

