Attention, slicers! This is the driver you've been waiting for...

Golf News

Attention, slicers! This is the driver you've been waiting for...

By bunkered.co.uk18 July, 2020
Orlimar Golf Slice Killer Slice Drivers Golf Equipment New Gear
Orlimar Slice Killer Main

Is your game being sabotaged by a persistent slice? Watched every video, tried every trick and still carving your drives?

This could be the answer.

Say hello to the Slice Killer from Orlimar.

Established in San Francisco in 1960, Orlimar took its name from its three founding partners: Lou Ortiz, Pedro Liendo and Emilio Martinez.

It started out as a manufacturer of persimmon clubs and its products were used to devastating effect by the likes of Johnny Miller, Tony Lema and Ken Venturi.

Ortiz’ clubmaker son Jesse was instrumental in moving Orlimar into the metal club market with the creation of the hugely popular TriMetal fairway wood. That one product alone helped Orlimar’s sales balloon from $1m to over $105m in just two years in the late 1990s.

• DeChambeau hits back at R&A chief's warning

• Popular Scots course hits major milestone

The brand’s fall, however, was as sharp as its rise. A failure to diversify and disputes with other manufacturers saw it came close to going out of business before it was sold first to a Michigan-based company called King Par in 2003 and then to component company Hireko Golf in 2016

That most recently move has coincided with a renaissance for the famous old brand, which has quietly resumed its trademark innovative approach to clubhead manufacture.

Orlimar Slice Killer Toe

Case in point being the Slice Killer.

This 460cc titanium driver promises to eliminate a slice in virtually any swing. Its extreme 7° closed face, combined with an offset hosel, means longer, higher, straighter drives for even the biggest slicers.

• Tiger admits to physical struggles at Memorial

Aesthetically, it ticks all the right boxes, too, with its sleek all-black PVD finish and cutting edge modern design

Orlimar V18

Also worth checking out is the eye-catching Orlimar V18 driver, above, which features never-seen-before seen D.I.A.L. technology.

D.I.A.L. (or ‘Diametrically Adjustable Launch’ to give it its full name) allows you to rotate sole weighting 360 degrees in one of eight preset locations.

Want to reduce your slice? Set it to the heel. High MOI? Set it to the back. Lower spin? Set it towards the face. A baby fade? Set it towards the toe. Or, indeed, anywhere in between. It is, quite possibly, the most adjustable driver you’ll ever get your hands on.

Want to find out more? Visit the Orlimar website.

