Axis1 launch new Tour HM putter

AXIS1, the putter brand made popular by Justin Rose, has extended its putter range with the introduction of the Tour HMmodel.

This unique short stick is ha been designed with golfers who prefer the feel of a blade and benefit from the performance characteristics of a mallet in mind.

It has been engineered to ensure putts start on their intended line more often, thanks to the technology incorporated in the design.

A patented heel counterweight places the centre of gravity on the centre of the clubface, in perfect alignment with the axis of the shaft, to ensure the clubhead remains square at address and doesn’t rotate throughout the putting stroke.

“Given how well Justin has transitioned into using his AXIS1 ROSE model on Tour and the impact that this has had in the US market, we are delighted to offer the TOUR HM model across Europe,” said Nigel Freemantle, Managing Director of Brand Fusion International, the sole distributor of the brand in Europe.



He added: “Golfers struggling with consistency on the greens should look no further than the AXIS1 range of putters where they can take advantage of the incredible technology on offer."

Featuring a CNC milled putter head, crafted from 303 stainless steel, the Tour HM half mallet weighs 355 grams and incorporates a stainless-steel shaft, plus a Lamkin Deep-Etched traditional-sized, paddle shape grip as standard.

Now, for the promise of all of this great performance you will have to part with a fair few quid.

At £449 RRP it is definitely on the more expensive side for a new putter but if it does everything Axis1 says it will then it might just be worth it.

