Back in Black – Titleist unveils 2020 tour bag

Gear

Back in Black – Titleist unveils 2020 tour bag

By David Cunninghame14 August, 2019
Titleist Titleist 2020 Tour bag Titleist bags Titleist Jet Black Collection Justin Thomas Bags New Gear
Titleist Tour Bag 1

The striking new Titleist Tour Bag made its debut at last week’s Northern Trust and will be used by players for the first time on the European Tour at next month's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Styled and designed based on feedback from tour players and their caddies, in addition to input from PGA golf professionals, the new Tour Bag offers a glimpse into Titleist’s forthcoming 2020 Jet Black Collection that will feature products ranging from stand bags and cart bags to leather headcovers and umbrellas.

• Titleist 620 MB & CB – FIRST LOOK!

Titleist Tour Bag 2

“I’m absolutely pumped for the new tour bag,” said Justin Thomas.

• Titleist T-Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

He continued, “we’ve been asking for a fresh, new look and the designers came through big. I love the blacked-out design with the red zippers – and that white Titleist script just pops. You can tell they’ve taken our feedback and thought about every little detail. It’s really slick.”

REVIEWED - TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!

Thomas is one of more than 150 players that have used a Titleist Tour Bag this year on the PGA Tour, with more Titleist Tour Bags in play each week than any other brand.

Titleist Tour Bag 4

Representing a blend of performance elements and refined detail, the key features of the Jet Black Collection (coming in early 2020) are inspired by the new Tour Bag and incorporated into the entire line, including velour top cuff materials, premium ball pocket panels and luxurious quilted hip pads, all reimagined in the Titleist brand colours of black, red, and white.

WATCH - Titleist TS Hybrids review

Available: 16 September
Price: £450

