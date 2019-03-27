search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearBen Hogan Golf introduces Precision Milled FORGED putter line

Gear

Ben Hogan Golf introduces Precision Milled FORGED putter line

By David Cunninghame24 March, 2019
Ben Hogan Ben Hogan Golf Ben Hogan Precision Milled FORGED Ben Hogan Golf Putters Putters New Gear
Ben Hogan Putters 1

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company, the brand founded by the legendary golfer in 1953, has introduced its first putter line in nearly fifteen years with the release of a series of four Precision Milled FORGED putters.

The new CNC precision milled putters are crafted from soft, 1020 carbon steel in a multi-step forging process that strengthens and purifies the molecular structure of the metal.

• Ben Hogan Golf introduces Ft. Worth WHITE irons

The advanced forging process eliminates hot spots, or dead areas and results in great feel, consistent distance control and “trueness” on every roll. 

Hogan Putters 005 3794X

Complementing the unique design features of the new putters, which are available in four traditional head models, is a proprietary DBM (Diamond Black Metal) finish.

The most durable black finish on the market, DBM eliminates glare and generates more contrast with the ball and putting surface to promote better alignment. 

• It's back! Ben Hogan golf equipment returns to the game

Additionally, the face of every Ben Hogan Precision Milled FORGED putter is CNC milled for perfect flatness from heel to toe.

Hogan Putters 004V2 3959X

“A 100% forged, CNC precision milled putter is not the least expensive nor the easiest way to make a putter by any means, but at Ben Hogan Golf we believe it is the best way,” said Scott White, CEO, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company.

• Get fitted like a tour pro at Mizuno’s Tour Performance Studio

He continued, “serious golfers demand precision and performance on the greens, and the new Ben Hogan Precision Milled Forged putters deliver.  They look great, but perform even better. ”

The four models all boast classic styling, clean lines and are available through Ben Hogan’s website BenHoganGolf.com

Related Articles - Ben Hogan

Related Articles - Ben Hogan Golf

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

LISTEN: Henrik Stenson does a sensational Scottish accent!
Golf has banned certain words… and social media isn’t happy!
Huge blow as Scottish Challenge unlikely to take place in 2019
Carly Booth - "It’s sad people don’t see equality"
WATCH – Phil Mickelson works out… in his sleep!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
See all videos right arrow