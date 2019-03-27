Ben Hogan Golf introduces Precision Milled FORGED putter line

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company, the brand founded by the legendary golfer in 1953, has introduced its first putter line in nearly fifteen years with the release of a series of four Precision Milled FORGED putters.



The new CNC precision milled putters are crafted from soft, 1020 carbon steel in a multi-step forging process that strengthens and purifies the molecular structure of the metal.



• Ben Hogan Golf introduces Ft. Worth WHITE irons

The advanced forging process eliminates hot spots, or dead areas and results in great feel, consistent distance control and “trueness” on every roll.

Complementing the unique design features of the new putters, which are available in four traditional head models, is a proprietary DBM (Diamond Black Metal) finish.

The most durable black finish on the market, DBM eliminates glare and generates more contrast with the ball and putting surface to promote better alignment.



• It's back! Ben Hogan golf equipment returns to the game

Additionally, the face of every Ben Hogan Precision Milled FORGED putter is CNC milled for perfect flatness from heel to toe.

“A 100% forged, CNC precision milled putter is not the least expensive nor the easiest way to make a putter by any means, but at Ben Hogan Golf we believe it is the best way,” said Scott White, CEO, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company.



• Get fitted like a tour pro at Mizuno’s Tour Performance Studio

He continued, “serious golfers demand precision and performance on the greens, and the new Ben Hogan Precision Milled Forged putters deliver. They look great, but perform even better. ”

The four models all boast classic styling, clean lines and are available through Ben Hogan’s website BenHoganGolf.com