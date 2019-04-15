search
HomeGearBen Hogan introduces new PTx PRO irons

Gear

Ben Hogan introduces new PTx PRO irons

By David Cunninghame13 April, 2019
Ben Hogan Ptx Pro

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has unveiled its new PTx PRO irons, an enhanced version of Company’s best-selling original PTx line that was introduced in 2016.

The PTx PRO irons were developed for mid to low handicap golfers who demand performance.

After consultation and testing with Tour players and many other accomplished golfers, Ben Hogan’s engineering and product design team successfully developed a forged iron that is pure and traditional-looking on the outside yet packed with technology on the inside.

Ptx4 53F6B1Bd 9Fbf 4Abb Bbfe 1A6B28708B0B

The new PTx PRO irons offer the feel and feedback only forged irons can provide, while utilising some of the today’s most advanced materials and manufacturing processes. 

• Ben Hogan Golf introduces Precision Milled FORGED putter line

These irons blend the traditional, elegant styling that Ben Hogan irons are famous for, combined with modern game-enhancing technology.

Ptx5

The long and mid-irons (#4 - #7) are hollow and made using a forged 1025 Carbon Steel frame and forged MS300 steel face for that forged feel. 

• Ben Hogan Golf introduces Ft. Worth WHITE irons

Heavy tungsten weights are inserted in precise locations near the toe of each iron to promote a straighter ball flight, higher initial launch angles, and more spin to hold the greens on longer approach shots.  

The shorter, scoring irons (#8 – PW) feature lightweight Titanium inserts allowing for optimal weight distribution throughout the clubhead. 

Ptx6

This delivers lower, more penetrating ball flight to eliminate ‘ballooning’ shots while enhancing distance control.

“PTx PRO irons set a new standard for performance.  Each iron head was designed and constructed independently using three separate pieces, different materials, and a multi-step co-forging process,” said Scott White, President and CEO, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company.

• Spieth to debut new Under Armour Vanish tech at Augusta

He added: “It’s complicated and expensive, but it’s the only way we could engineer the performance we wanted from this special set of irons.”

Ptx2 02F048Bd 420E 4795 A312 B9146E18De49

Additionally, the score lines on all PTx PRO irons are milled into the face to provide more spin. Plus, an enhanced V-SOLE technology offers optimal turf interaction and allows more you to more easily shape their shots.

These forged players irons are available directly from benhogangolf.com as part of the brand’s factory-direct consumer business model.

