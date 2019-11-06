Ben Hogan PTx PRO BLACK irons - FIRST LOOK!

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has introduced the PTx PRO BLACK Forged irons, featuring a proprietary Diamond Black Metal (DBM) Finish to meet its customers’ demands.



The Company made PTx PRO BLACK irons a permanent part of its product line based on extraordinary demand from a limited edition run, which was offered in July.



The darker finish, which is up to 7 times more durable than nickel chrome, reduces glare and provides better contrast with the golf ball, while promoting effective shot alignment & accuracy.



“Ben Hogan Golf has exceptional market momentum right now, as we remain committed to Mr. Hogan’s mission to design and manufacture the highest quality and best performing golf equipment in the world,” said Scott White, President and CEO, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company.



He added: “The simple fact is that more and more serious golfers are understanding and embracing the company’s unique Factory-Direct business model, which allows them to buy custom-crafted, micro-manufactured clubs that are individually built to their specifications.



By keeping our costs and overhead low, and eliminating retail mark-up altogether, we sell some of the best golf equipment in the world for about half of the price of competitors’ premium clubs.”

The PTx PRO is a forged iron that is pure and traditional-looking on the outside, yet packed with technology on the inside.

It has been designed to offer the feel and feedback only a forged product can provide, while utilising some of today’s most advanced materials and manufacturing processes as a part of the growing market wide trend and demand for player’s distance irons.

The 7-piece PTx PRO BLACK forged iron set will be offered exclusively at BenHoganGolf.com for $805.00.