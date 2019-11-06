search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearBen Hogan PTx PRO BLACK irons - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Ben Hogan PTx PRO BLACK irons - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame30 October, 2019
Ben Hogan Ben Hogan Golf Ben Hogan PTx Pro Irons Scott White New Gear
Ptx Pro Black 1

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has introduced the PTx PRO BLACK Forged irons, featuring a proprietary Diamond Black Metal (DBM) Finish to meet its customers’ demands.

The Company made PTx PRO BLACK  irons a permanent part of its product line based on extraordinary demand from a limited edition run, which was offered in July.

• Ben Hogan releases GS53 driver and fairways

Ptx Pro Black 2

The darker finish, which is up to 7 times more durable than nickel chrome, reduces glare and provides better contrast with the golf ball, while promoting effective shot alignment & accuracy.

• Ben Hogan Golf introduces Precision Milled FORGED putter line

“Ben Hogan Golf has exceptional market momentum right now, as we remain committed to Mr. Hogan’s mission to design and manufacture the highest quality and best performing golf equipment in the world,” said Scott White, President and CEO, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company.

Ptx Pro Black 3

He added: “The simple fact is that more and more serious golfers are understanding and embracing the company’s unique Factory-Direct business model, which allows them to buy custom-crafted, micro-manufactured clubs that are individually built to their specifications.

By keeping our costs and overhead low, and eliminating retail mark-up altogether, we sell some of the best golf equipment in the world for about half of the price of competitors’ premium clubs.”

The PTx PRO is a forged iron that is pure and traditional-looking on the outside, yet packed with technology on the inside.

Ptx Pro Black 4

It has been designed to offer the feel and feedback only a forged product can provide, while utilising some of today’s most advanced materials and manufacturing processes as a part of the growing market wide trend and demand for player’s distance irons.

You can read more about the construction of the PTx PRO by clicking below.

• Ben Hogan introduces new PTx PRO irons

The 7-piece PTx PRO BLACK forged iron set will be offered exclusively at BenHoganGolf.com for $805.00.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ben Hogan

Related Articles - Ben Hogan Golf

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - Scott White

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger's playing captaincy queried by former Ryder Cup skipper
Tiger picks himself as wild card for Presidents Cup
New membership finance solution launched for UK golf clubs
Popular Scots club facing £1.3 MILLION debt crisis
Anger after top Scottish course is vandalised

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow