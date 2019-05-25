Ben Hogan releases GS53 driver and fairways

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has just introduced its first driver and fairway woods in over a decade.



Ben Hogan’s driving prowess helped him to nine Major victories throughout his career, including the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open in 1953.



In honour of his successes, the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has unveiled its new GS53 line.

The new woods line includes a driver, 3-wood, 4- wood (pretty rare these days) and a 5-wood.

The 445cc GS53 driver is a traditionally-shaped titanium head with an adjustable hosel to change loft, lie and face angles quickly and easily.

The driver will be sold for $300 on www.BenHoganGolf.comexclusively as part of Ben Hogan Golf’s factory-direct business model.

Made using two separate pieces of titanium, the body of the GS53 driver is laser welded to the highly engineered 6-4 forged titanium face.

Ben Hogan engineers utilised a design feature called Face Flex.

This allowed them to create an ultra-thin face at different thicknesses, from toe to heel and sole to crown, to increase the size of the Effective Hitting Area (EHA) across the entire face.



Face Flex ensures maximum distance on shots struck in the centre of the clubface and minimises distance loss on off-centre strikes.

The GS53 driver was also ‘acoustically tuned’ to provide a pleasing sound at impact.



Finally, the recognised Ben Hogan Speed Slot has been updated and incorporated into the driver design for better aerodynamics and more clubhead speed.

“Ben Hogan was famous for his no-nonsense approach to his game and his business.” said Scott White, President and CEO of the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company.

He continued, “we’ve been working on the GS53 projects for a long time with the simple goal of delivering exceptionally beautiful drivers and fairways woods that provide industry-leading performance.”

The GS53 fairways woods were developed to be the perfect long-game complement to the GS53 driver. The head shapes are traditional, and all feature a low-profile design.



Like the GS53 driver, the fairway woods utilise a 2-piece construction – a stainless steel body joined to a C455 Maraging steel forged faceplate.

They also feature Ben Hogan Golf’s Face Flex Technology and incorporate the Speed Slot design to increase both distance and accuracy. GS53 fairway woods will be sold for $200 each on BenHoganGolf.com.