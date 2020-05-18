search
Benross unveils limited edition NHS 'thank you' stand bag

Gear

Benross unveils limited edition NHS 'thank you' stand bag

By Michael McEwan13 May, 2020
British golf manufacturer Benross has designed a unique golf bag in support of the keyworkers who are keeping the nation running through the COVID-19 crisis.

Featuring a message that reads ‘Front-line Workers – We Thank You’, alongside the now universal emblem of support - the rainbow - this limited edition bag is set to convey the thanks of a nation, while raising money for vital causes.

Available exclusively at American Golf, 20% of all sales of the limited edition PROLITE stand bag will go to NHS Charities.

• American Golf crowns 'Battle of the Brands' winner

• Check out these brand new Mizuno golf shoes...

Conrad Edkins, the marketing director at American Golf, says he is thrilled to support the Benross initiative and hopes that it will make a big difference to the lives of keyworkers.

“We’re delighted to have this amazing tribute available through our channels,” said Edkins. “The NHS Charities that will benefit from the sales of this bag support the health and emotional wellbeing of those at the frontline of the NHS, so they can deliver the best care possible to coronavirus patients.

“Along with our current Just Giving page raising money with NHS Cleveland wedges, we’re doing what we can to support some incredible people through these extraordinary circumstances.”

• PXG makes Tour Proto driver available to buy

• TaylorMade launches MyMG2 platform 

The Benross PROLITE is an ultra-light stand bag that weighs in at just 1.8kg. Despite its light weight, the bag is packed with features including five-way dividers, loads of storage room, a reinforced stand system and dual padded shoulder straps.

The limited edition bag retails at £79.99, and with 20% of all sales going to NHS charities, it’s a great opportunity to get ready for golf’s return, while contributing towards a fantastic cause.

The limited edition Benross PROLITE stand bag can be purchased here.

Donations to American Golf’s Just Giving page for a chance to win three exclusive Cleveland NHS wedg-es can be made here.

