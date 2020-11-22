Bettinardi 2021 putters - FIRST LOOK!

Bettinardi has unveiled its new Studio Stock, Queen B and Inovai putter line-ups for 2021 with a variety of face milling technologies, including its newest Roll Control Face.



The US based precision-milled putter brand was founded by Robert and Sam Bettinardi and their newest products have been inspired, and refined directly from tour player feedback.



Each new putter underwent rigorous testing and upgraded milling practices from the brand’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility right outside of Chicago.

First off let’s take a look at the innovative Roll Control Face that is featured on the 2021 Studio Stock series.

This new milling technique was engineered with an asymmetrical design groove profile that promotes more topspin at impact, and shortens the distance the ball takes to get into a true roll with each putt.

One of the key benefits of this tech according to Bettinardi, is the fact that it is milled into the putter head and not an insert. The result of which is exceptional feel and great audible feedback at impact.

This new face technology is featured in the seven new Studio Stock models for 2021.

Starting with the Studio Stock 17 and its Tri-sole design, and the timeless Studio Stock 18 blade.

From a high toe topline on the SS17, to a low profile body on the 18, both of these models incorporate the kid of highly sought-after tour features that are also bound to perfectly suit your eye.

The line also reintroduces the SS7 compact halfmoon mallet and the SS28, which is available in a traditional Spud Neck, Center Shaf, and and Armlock option.

The redesigned and elegant 2021 Queen B series continues with the return of the refined Queen B 6 wide-body blade.



The upgraded series also features two completely new models, the Queen B 11, a compact mallet with the signature Bettinardi crescent neck, and the Queen B 12, a fresh look on a traditional-style blade, providing a variety of options for any player.

Beauty meets innovation in this line-up, as each Queen B putter was precision-milled from a single block of Soft Carbon Steel to 362 grams and completed in a stunning and durable Rose Gold PVD finish.



Each Queen B model also includes Micro Honeycomb Face Milling, developed for players who are conscious of speed and prefer a firm, responsive feel at impact.

Rounding out the 2021 line-up is the new Inovai 7.0 which will sit alongside the esteemed Inovai 6.0 to extend the series.

The Inovai 7.0 is the highest M.O.I. putter ever produced by Bettinardi.

Precision-milled from 303 Stainless Steel and 6061 Military-Grade Aluminum, the bi-metal technology optimises weight distribution with more mass in the rear of the putter, providing ultimate forgiveness and stability.

