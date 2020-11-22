search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearBettinardi 2021 putters - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Bettinardi 2021 putters - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame22 November, 2020
Bettinardi Bettinardi Golf Bettinardi putters Bettinardi Studio Stock Bettinardi Queen B Bettinardi Inovai 7.0 Putters New Gear
Bettinardi Studio Stock 2021

Bettinardi has unveiled its new Studio Stock, Queen B and Inovai putter line-ups for 2021 with a variety of face milling technologies, including its newest Roll Control Face.

The US based precision-milled putter brand was founded by Robert and Sam Bettinardi and their newest products have been inspired, and refined directly from tour player feedback.

• Watch our utility irons head-to-head test

Each new putter underwent rigorous testing and upgraded milling practices from the brand’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility right outside of Chicago.

Bettinardi 2021 Face Tech

First off let’s take a look at the innovative Roll Control Face that is featured on the 2021 Studio Stock series.

This new milling technique was engineered with an asymmetrical design groove profile that promotes more topspin at impact, and shortens the distance the ball takes to get into a true roll with each putt.

One of the key benefits of this tech according to Bettinardi, is the fact that it is milled into the putter head and not an insert. The result of which is exceptional feel and great audible feedback at impact.

Bettinardi Ss 2021

This new face technology is featured in the seven new Studio Stock models for 2021.

• FootJoy Stratos - FIRST LOOK!

Starting with the Studio Stock 17 and its Tri-sole design, and the timeless Studio Stock 18 blade.

From a high toe topline on the SS17, to a low profile body on the 18, both of these models incorporate the kid of highly sought-after tour features that are also bound to perfectly suit your eye.

The line also reintroduces the SS7 compact halfmoon mallet and the SS28, which is available in a traditional Spud Neck, Center Shaf, and and Armlock option.

Bettinardi Queen B 2021

The redesigned and elegant 2021 Queen B series continues with the return of the refined Queen B 6 wide-body blade.

• The incredible 3D printed Cobra putter

The upgraded series also features two completely new models, the Queen B 11, a compact mallet with the signature Bettinardi crescent neck, and the Queen B 12, a fresh look on a traditional-style blade, providing a variety of options for any player.

Bettinardi Queen B 2021 2

Beauty meets innovation in this line-up, as each Queen B putter was precision-milled from a single block of Soft Carbon Steel to 362 grams and completed in a stunning and durable Rose Gold PVD finish.

• Check out Wilson's 'RAW' golf ball

Each Queen B model also includes Micro Honeycomb Face Milling, developed for players who are conscious of speed and prefer a firm, responsive feel at impact.

Bettinardi Inovai 2021 2

Rounding out the 2021 line-up is the new Inovai 7.0 which will sit alongside the esteemed Inovai 6.0 to extend the series.

The Inovai 7.0 is the highest M.O.I. putter ever produced by Bettinardi.

Precision-milled from 303 Stainless Steel and 6061 Military-Grade Aluminum, the bi-metal technology optimises weight distribution with more mass in the rear of the putter, providing ultimate forgiveness and stability.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bettinardi

Related Articles - Bettinardi Golf

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
play button
HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: This is why you don't work on your swing next to a busy road...
English golf courses get date for re-opening
Lee Westwood calls for English courses to be re-opened
Gary Player in fight to retrieve auction-listed trophies
Tiger Woods and son Charlie to team-up in first pro event

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow