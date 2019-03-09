search
HomeGearBIG MAX adds new innovations to its AQUA bag range

Gear

BIG MAX adds new innovations to its AQUA bag range

By David Cunninghame09 March, 2019
Big Max Bags 2019

BIG MAX is adding two new designs to its brilliant AQUA bag range, with innovative new technology and stylish upgrades leading the way for the renowned waterproof bag brand.

The key technology underpinning the AQUA range is the brand’s tried and tested Drop-Stop system that guarantees the bags are 100% waterproof.

Incorporating sealed seams, Japanese waterproof zippers and fabric with a waterproof rating of 10,000mm, the Aqua range delivers an outstanding level of waterproofing.

Big Max V4 1

Ultra-lightweight, tear resistant materials complete the robust and practical nature of these bags.

The AQUA V-4 is the latest in a long line of BIG MAX innovations that looks to subtly change the way you look at your gear.

Big Max V4 2

BIG MAX has studied traditional cart bag design and identified the way your woods have a tendency to sit as an obstruction to the quick and easy selection of clubs.

To combat this issue BIG MAX has created the V-Lock organiser top. With four ‘Twist and Lock’ mechanisms across the top row of the AQUA V-4 your woods are held in place, facing away from the rest of the clubs, leaving a clear view for easier club selection.

Big Max V4 3

With the lightweight locking mechanism housed at the foot of the bag, the organiser top retains a traditional look and the overall weight of the bag is kept to a minimal 2.7 kg.

With 14 full length dividers, 9 spacious waterproof pockets, hybrid putter/umbrella well, 2 cooler pockets, glove and towel holder, umbrella holder, transport handles and generous 10 inch top, the AQUA V-4 is full of practical touches that make this premium cart bag a golfer’s dream

Big Max Style 1

The AQUA Style 2 is another fantastically styled practical offering. The Style 2 benefits from 9 spacious waterproof pockets, an oversize cooler pocket, and a 14 way organiser top with full length dividers.

Despite its capacity and feature list, the Style 2 weighs in at a surprisingly light 2.1 kg.

Big Max Style 2

Add in the waterproof technology and distinctly ‘BIG MAX’ features and the Style 2 is a cart bag that will turn many heads next summer.

AQUA V-4

Price: £299.99
Colour options: Black, Charcoal/Fucshia, Navy/White/Red, Red/Black, Steel Blue/Black/Orange, Storm Silver/Black/Lime, White/Black/Orange

AQUA Style 2

Price: £249.90
Colour options: Blue/Grass, Cream/Coffee, Navy/Cream, Red/Silver, Silver/Navy, Storm Silver/Lime, White/Pink

