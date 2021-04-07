search
REVIEW – "The BIG MAX Aqua Seven is a bag for all seasons"

Gear

REVIEW – "The BIG MAX Aqua Seven is a bag for all seasons"

By David Cunninghame04 April, 2021
If you are looking for a slim, lightweight, durable and 100% waterproof stand bag then the BIG MAX Aqua Seven could be exactly what you've been searching for.

BIG MAX launched this brilliant little bag in November last year and I have been using it throughout the winter months.

Weighing in at just 1.7kg, it is pretty much as lightweight as a waterproof golf bag can be.

Big Max Aqua Seven

It boasts a 10,000mm hydrostatic rating, meaning it can withstand 10,000mm of rainfall in a single day without letting in moisture. 

In layman’s terms, it can withstand the very worst conditions the golf gods decide to throw your way.

At no stage during the soaking wet months of December and January did the Aqua Seven fail to cope with conditions out on the course, keeping both my clubs and valuables bone dry.

Its slimmed down construction means that it does lack some storage space when compared to other stand bags, but that’s part of the reason why it so lightweight and joy to walk around the course with.

Although BIG MAX labelled the Aqua Seven as a ‘waterproof winter stand bag,’ I’ll be continuing to use it throughout the year.

It is ideally suited to the changeable conditions of a Scottish summer and will be my go-to option when I don’t have to worry about storage space.

Its five waterproof pockets, including a cooler pocket, will be perfect for when the only things I’m carrying in my bag are sun cream, a water bottle and a lightweight jacket, just in case a passing shower strikes.  

The Aqua Seven might not be the most feature-laden or spacious of golf bags, but that is exactly what makes it such a great option.

It is the perfect back up for when you are looking to take some weight off your shoulders, while not sacrificing on protection from the elements.

At £139.99 it also one of the cheapest waterproof stand bags you are likely to find.

Plus, with eight colourways to choose from you are bound to find one to suit your eye.

Available: Now
Price: £139.99

