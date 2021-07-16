search
BIG MAX unveils sporty new bag designs

Gear

BIG MAX unveils sporty new bag designs

By David Cunninghame13 July, 2021
BIG MAX is set to bring a splash of colour to the fairways with the release of two new models inspired by modern sport shoe designs.

The Aqua Sport 3 cart bag and the Dri Lite Hybrid Tour hybrid bag benefit from an abundance of practical features and waterproof and water resistant technology.

The Dri Lite Hybrid Tour is the water-resistant next generation of BIG MAX’s hugely successful Hybrid line.

With its spacious interior and modern styling the Hybrid Tour is the ultimate all-round solution for those of you who like to both push, carry. This ingenious bag sits perfectly square on a trolley thanks to its flat, footless trolley compatible base, leg lock feature and the clever positioning of the stand mechanism low on the body of the bag.

Its 14-way divider and five spacious water-repellent pockets – including spacious cooler and 100% waterproof valuables pocket - give it superb cart bag capacity, while its ultra light weight of just 2kg and practical features such as padded straps and air channel for breathability when carrying mean it excels as a stand bag too.

The Aqua Sport 3 is the latest 100% waterproof addition to BIG MAX’s Sport series, adding new styling and enhanced features to this best-selling cart bag.

Boasting 14 full length dividers, a carry weight of just 2.4 kg, dedicated putter well, dual umbrella holder, glove holder and a host of neat practical features, the Aqua Sport 3 is the most practical of BIG MAX bags.

Add in nine spacious pockets including a 100% waterproof valuables pocket and an XL cooler pocket big enough for several drinks, and the Aqua Sport 3 has all the cart bag capacity that even the best equipped among you could need.

Available: Now
Prices: Dri Lite Hybrid Tour £179.99, Aqua Sport 3 £239.99

