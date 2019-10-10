search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearBIG MAX has the perfect bags for you this winter

Gear

BIG MAX has the perfect bags for you this winter

By David Cunninghame10 October, 2019
Big Max BIG MAX bags BIG MAX AQUA Ocean BIG MAX DRI LITE 7 BIG MAX Heaven 7 BIG MAX Heaven 6 Bags Golf Bags New Gear
Big Max Winter Bags 1

With the nights drawing in and winter greens been cut around the country, golf bag and trolley specialists BIG MAX has completed its winter bag line up for 2019/20.

With four fantastic winter bags featuring different levels of technology, capacity and price, BIG MAX has a winter bag for every golfer.

Big Max Winter Bags 2

The AQUA Ocean is 100% waterproof, with waterproof pockets and sealed seams.

Weighing in at just 1.7kg, it is ultra lightweight but has space to spare. Its oversize top holds four clubs more than a traditional winter bag, while five spacious waterproof pockets provide room for plenty of gear.

• BIG MAX launches TI ONE push trolley

Practical features such as glove, towel and umbrella holder, combined with space for a full set of clubs if required, mean this stylish winter bag allows you to travel and play without compromise.

Big Max Winter Bags 3

The DRI LITE 7 is a water-resistant stand bag that features both waterproof fabric and zips. With an 8.5 inch top and four way divider, the DL7 offers more space than a traditional winter bag making it perfect for the golfer who wants to travel light but have access to a full set.

• BIG MAX adds new innovations to its AQUA bag range

At just 1.9kg and featuring an air channel strap the DL7 is perfect for carrying, while the leg lock gives golfers an easy option to use on a cart.

Big Max Winter Bags 4

The Heaven 7 has a 7.3 inch top, is designed to take four more clubs than the average winter bag and features four large pockets including waterproof valuables pocket, glove and towel holder and Air Channel straps for comfortable carry.

• Happy 25th birthday BIG MAX

Despite its extra space, the Heaven 7 weighs in at just 1.6 kg, completing the perfect package that delivers all a golfer could need for a quick round after work or a light carry through the winter months. 

Big Max Winter Bags 5

The Heaven 6 is perfect for a golfer who wants to grab their clubs and get out at a moment’s notice.

With a 4 way, 6.5 inch top, the ultra lightweight design has four spacious pockets including waterproof valuables pocket.

The Heaven 6 will take a 2/3 set with ease, still have plenty of space to store all the accessories a you need for every round and comes in at a very attractive price point.

Available: Now
Prices: AQUA Ocean - £129.99, DRI LITE - £89.99, Heaven 7 - £69.99, Heaven 6 - £54.99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Big Max

Related Articles - BIG MAX bags

Related Articles - Bags

Related Articles - Golf Bags

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

GONE! Glasgow course is latest to close its doors
North-East club facing “challenging financial position”
FIRST LOOK! Images released of Italy's 2022 Ryder Cup course
"I'm going to look like a different person" - DeChambeau plans to beef up
Another Scottish club at risk of closure this week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow