BIG MAX has the perfect bags for you this winter

With the nights drawing in and winter greens been cut around the country, golf bag and trolley specialists BIG MAX has completed its winter bag line up for 2019/20.



With four fantastic winter bags featuring different levels of technology, capacity and price, BIG MAX has a winter bag for every golfer.

The AQUA Ocean is 100% waterproof, with waterproof pockets and sealed seams.

Weighing in at just 1.7kg, it is ultra lightweight but has space to spare. Its oversize top holds four clubs more than a traditional winter bag, while five spacious waterproof pockets provide room for plenty of gear.



Practical features such as glove, towel and umbrella holder, combined with space for a full set of clubs if required, mean this stylish winter bag allows you to travel and play without compromise.

The DRI LITE 7 is a water-resistant stand bag that features both waterproof fabric and zips. With an 8.5 inch top and four way divider, the DL7 offers more space than a traditional winter bag making it perfect for the golfer who wants to travel light but have access to a full set.



At just 1.9kg and featuring an air channel strap the DL7 is perfect for carrying, while the leg lock gives golfers an easy option to use on a cart.



The Heaven 7 has a 7.3 inch top, is designed to take four more clubs than the average winter bag and features four large pockets including waterproof valuables pocket, glove and towel holder and Air Channel straps for comfortable carry.



Despite its extra space, the Heaven 7 weighs in at just 1.6 kg, completing the perfect package that delivers all a golfer could need for a quick round after work or a light carry through the winter months.

The Heaven 6 is perfect for a golfer who wants to grab their clubs and get out at a moment’s notice.



With a 4 way, 6.5 inch top, the ultra lightweight design has four spacious pockets including waterproof valuables pocket.

The Heaven 6 will take a 2/3 set with ease, still have plenty of space to store all the accessories a you need for every round and comes in at a very attractive price point.



Available: Now

Prices: AQUA Ocean - £129.99, DRI LITE - £89.99, Heaven 7 - £69.99, Heaven 6 - £54.99