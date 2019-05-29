search
Gear

BIG MAX has your next golf holiday covered

By David Cunninghame22 May, 2019
BIG MAX is getting ready for the holiday season with the launch of two new travel covers.

The BIG MAX Aqua TCS and the BIG MAX Traveller each boast innovative features that make life easier for the travelling golfer and are perfect for a golfing trip, whether it’s a short break or a full week away.

• BIG MAX adds new innovations to its AQUA bag range

The BIG MAX AQUA TCS is a 6-wheel travel cover that combines BIG MAX waterproof technology with the innovative Travel Connection System (TCS).

BIG MAX Aqua technology uses 100% waterproof material, waterproof zips and sealed seams to provide an exceptional level of waterproofing while the brand’s new Travel Connection System turns 2 pieces of luggage into one.

Via a connection system that fits to any wheeled suitcase, the Aqua TCS fixes to the handle of the luggage enabling the travel cover and the suitcase to be pulled as one piece.

The Aqua TCS also features EZ-UP loading tech for upright loading and an internal bag fix system to keep clubs safe and secure throughout transit. 

• BIG MAX launches TI ONE push trolley

With additional space from two shoe pockets the TCS offers storage, protection and practicality that is sure to be a hit amongst those of you that frequent travel with your clubs.

The BIG MAX TRAVELLER is a 2-wheel travel cover that is perfect for a short trip away. EZ-UP-loading technology allows for upright loading and an internal bag fixing system keep all clubs in their place during travel. 

• Top cart brand BIG MAX makes move to go plastic-free

Combined with its durable nylon cover, the robust design will endure the inevitable knocks and bumps that occur in transit, keeping all your gear safe and secure on its travels.

Two large storage compartments add to the practicality on offer and complete this perfect travelling companion for a short golfing trip away.

Available: Now
Prices: TCS: £199.99,  £129.99

