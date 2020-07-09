BIG MAX introduces lightest ever push trolley

BIG MAX is expanding its best selling TI range this summer with the introduction of its lightest ever push trolley – the TI LITE.



At just 5.4kg it takes the meaning of a lightweight push trolley to a new level.



• The Glenmuir AW20 apparel collection is crafted to perform

Based on the TI template that propelled BIG MAX to the top of the European sales charts, the TI LITE matches the robust, durable simplicity of the early models with ultra-lightweight construction and modern practicality.

The TI LITE is constructed from high-grade aluminium that delivers the exceptionally lightweight, while an ultra-stable, straight axle design provides for ease of use around the course while the adjustable handle allows golfers of different heights to benefit from the easy push.



• Bushnell unveils industry-first Wingman GPS speaker

Adjustable bag brackets accommodate any size golf bag while quick release wheels and the simple, quick folding mechanism allows the TI LITE to be packed away into the smallest spaces in seconds.

Storage wise, the deluxe organizer provides space for pencil, tees and scorecard while its large storage compartment provides plenty of covered space for phone, keys and accessories.



• Cleveland RTX ZipCore – FIRST LOOK!



A sturdy footbrake, Quick Lok and Quick Fix accessory mounts complete the practical features on the TI LITE while its straight lines, beautiful brushed metal finish and simplicity of design add real style to this exceptional addition to the renowned TI family.

Available: Now

Price: £199.99