search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearBIG MAX introduces lightest ever push trolley

Gear

BIG MAX introduces lightest ever push trolley

By David Cunninghame03 July, 2020
Big Max Big Max TI LITE Trolleys Push trolleys Carts New Gear
Big Max Ti Lite 1

BIG MAX is expanding its best selling TI range this summer with the introduction of its lightest ever push trolley – the TI LITE.

At just 5.4kg it takes the meaning of a lightweight push trolley to a new level.

• The Glenmuir AW20 apparel collection is crafted to perform

Based on the TI template that propelled BIG MAX to the top of the European sales charts, the TI LITE matches the robust, durable simplicity of the early models with ultra-lightweight construction and modern practicality.

Big Max Ti Lite 2

The TI LITE is constructed from high-grade aluminium that delivers the exceptionally lightweight, while an ultra-stable, straight axle design provides for ease of use around the course while the adjustable handle allows golfers of different heights to benefit from the easy push.

• Bushnell unveils industry-first Wingman GPS speaker

Adjustable bag brackets accommodate any size golf bag while quick release wheels and the simple, quick folding mechanism allows the TI LITE to be packed away into the smallest spaces in seconds.

Big Max Ti Lite 3

Storage wise, the deluxe organizer provides space for pencil, tees and scorecard while its large storage compartment provides plenty of covered space for phone, keys and accessories.

• Cleveland RTX ZipCore – FIRST LOOK!

A sturdy footbrake, Quick Lok and Quick Fix accessory mounts complete the practical features on the TI LITE while its straight lines, beautiful brushed metal finish and simplicity of design add real style to this exceptional addition to the renowned TI family.

Available: Now
Price: £199.99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Big Max

Related Articles - Trolleys

Related Articles - Push trolleys

Related Articles - Carts

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cocky amateur ROASTED by LPGA stars for ridiculous tweet
Gemma Dryburgh makes history with Rose Ladies Series win
Fourball golf allowed to resume in Scotland
Tiger Woods announces comeback date
Trio to tee it up this week - despite testing POSITIVE for COVID

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow