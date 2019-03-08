BIG MAX launches TI ONE push trolley

The successor to BIG MAX’s best ever selling trolley can be set up at lightning speed and its straight axles make it particularly easy to push.



The all-new TI ONE is replacing BIG MAX’s brilliant Ti 1000 push trolley. This re-imagining of Europe’s first ever 3-wheel push trolley is bringing the brand’s latest technology and design to a product born at the turn of the century, while leaving the price point firmly stuck in the year 2000.



The TI ONE features straight axles for a quick an simple fold, an updated premium organiser panel with ample storage net for accessories, foot brake and height adjustable handle.

When combined with all the robust characteristics that BIG MAX has become known for, compact lightweight design (weighs only 7kg) and BIG MAX’s 5 year warranty when registered with the brand, the TI ONE stands out as one of the most practical, reliable and simple to use push trolleys on the market.



Two Quick Fix and two Quick Lok bases finish off the TI ONE and make it the perfect partner for a wide range of BIG MAX accessories, including an umbrella holder, towel or GPS holder.

The original TI 1000 broke the mould for push trolleys and propelled BIG MAX to the top of the European market.



With upgraded technology and a modern finish, the TI ONE builds on that excellent track record, presenting a modern twist on the original that is comfortable to push, easy to use and built to last.



Available: Now

Price: £169.99