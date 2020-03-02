BIG MAX reveals 2020 cart bag range

BIG MAX is introducing four new cart bags this spring, with the new designs based around the brand’s brilliant Aqua and Dri Lite technology.



The Aqua Tour 3, Aqua Prime, Aqua Silencio and Dri Lite Sport each incorporate unique features designed with the golfer in mind.

Aqua Tour 3

Combines the space and practicality of a Tour bag with BIG MAX’s lightweight waterproof technology.

A 14 way, 10 inch oversize organiser top with full length dividers combines with 9 spacious waterproof pockets to give room to spare throughout the bag.



• Big Max unveils three brilliant new stand bags

A host of neat features such as glove and towel holder, oversize putter well, oversize cooler pocket and concealed battery pocket all add to an incredible package while 6 colour combinations and an incredible weight of just 2.7kg make the Tour 3 a stylish lightweight option for golfers that want it all.

Aqua Prime

BIG MAX’s take on a modern classic combines traditional styling with a brand new denim effect waterproof fabric and all the functional innovation that BIG MAX is known for.



• Ecco S-Three shoes - FIRST LOOK!



100% waterproof, with sealed seams and waterproof zips, the Aqua Prime boasts 14 full length dividers from a 9” top, 9 waterproof pockets and an incredible 2.5kg lightweight design.

Aqua Silencio

As the name suggests, this 100% waterproof features a noise reducing top that holds each club in place and eliminates noise as the bag moves down the fairway.



• Callaway unveils next generation Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X



In addition to the ‘Silent treatment’ the Silencio delivers heaps of storage with its 9 waterproof pockets, oversize putter well, oversize cooler pocket and concealed battery pocket. It weighs in at just 3.8kg despite its functional practicality.

Dri Lite Sport

A stylish, colourful ultra-light cart bag that combines a host of practical features with the water-resistant protection of BIG MAX’s Dri Lite technology. 14 way organiser top, dedicated putter well and 9 waterproof pockets – including oversize cooler pocket and concealed battery pocket – deliver loads of room for clubs and accessories, while other features add to the practical benefits.

At just 2.2kg and with an SRP of £179.99, this is a lot of bag for the weight and the money.

Available: Now

Price: Aqua Tour 3 £279.99 Aqua Prime £269.99 Aqua Silencio £299.99 Dri Lite Sport £179.99