search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearBIG MAX reveals 2020 cart bag range

Gear

BIG MAX reveals 2020 cart bag range

By David Cunninghame29 February, 2020
Big Max BIG MAX bags BIG MAX Aqua Tour 3 BIG MAX Aqua Prime Big Max Aqua Silencio Big Max Dri Lite Sport Cart bags Bags New Gear
Bix Max Cart Bags 2020 1

BIG MAX is introducing four new cart bags this spring, with the new designs based around the brand’s brilliant Aqua and Dri Lite technology.

The Aqua Tour 3, Aqua Prime, Aqua Silencio and Dri Lite Sport each incorporate unique features designed with the golfer in mind.

Bix Max Cart Bags 2020 2

Aqua Tour 3

Combines the space and practicality of a Tour bag with BIG MAX’s lightweight waterproof technology.

A 14 way, 10 inch oversize organiser top with full length dividers combines with 9 spacious waterproof pockets to give room to spare throughout the bag.

• Big Max unveils three brilliant new stand bags

A host of neat features such as glove and towel holder, oversize putter well, oversize cooler pocket and concealed battery pocket all add to an incredible package while 6 colour combinations and an incredible weight of just 2.7kg make the Tour 3 a stylish lightweight option for golfers that want it all.

Bix Max Cart Bags 2020 3

Aqua Prime

BIG MAX’s take on a modern classic combines traditional styling with a brand new denim effect waterproof fabric and all the functional innovation that BIG MAX is known for.

• Ecco S-Three shoes - FIRST LOOK!

100% waterproof, with sealed seams and waterproof zips, the Aqua Prime boasts 14 full length dividers from a 9” top, 9 waterproof pockets and an incredible 2.5kg lightweight design.

Bix Max Cart Bags 2020 4

Aqua Silencio

As the name suggests, this 100% waterproof features a noise reducing top that holds each club in place and eliminates noise as the bag moves down the fairway.

• Callaway unveils next generation Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X

In addition to the ‘Silent treatment’ the Silencio delivers heaps of storage with its 9 waterproof pockets, oversize putter well, oversize cooler pocket and concealed battery pocket.  It weighs in at just 3.8kg despite its functional practicality.

Bix Max Cart Bags 2020 5

Dri Lite Sport

A stylish, colourful ultra-light cart bag that combines a host of practical features with the water-resistant protection of BIG MAX’s Dri Lite technology. 14 way organiser top, dedicated putter well and 9 waterproof pockets – including oversize cooler pocket and concealed battery pocket – deliver loads of room for clubs and accessories, while other features add to the practical benefits.

At just 2.2kg and with an SRP of £179.99, this is a lot of bag for the weight and the money.

Available: Now
Price: Aqua Tour 3 £279.99 Aqua Prime £269.99 Aqua Silencio £299.99 Dri Lite Sport £179.99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Big Max

Related Articles - BIG MAX bags

Related Articles - Cart bags

Related Articles - Bags

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
Bob Vokey
play button
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)
Bob Vokey
play button
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy
play button
£4000 Honma Driver- Is it worth it?
Honma
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Paige Spiranac opens up on leaked nude photo hell
Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted by the virus
Bob Mac's Masters bid dealt a blow by coronavirus
Sponsors drop PGA Tour player over homophobic social post
EXCLUSIVE Scottish club decides to discontinue membership

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow