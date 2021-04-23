search
BIG MAX reveals new 'style' bags

Gear

BIG MAX reveals new 'style' bags

By David Cunninghame22 April, 2021
Big Max Style Bags

BIG MAX's new Aqua Style 3, Dri Lite Style 360 and Terra Style bags have Style in their name and Style at the heart of their design.

The Aqua Style 3 (£249.99) is a fully waterproof cart bag that combines classic minimal branding and modern functionality.

• REVIEW – “The Aqua Seven is a bag for all seasons”

Its 14-way top and 10 waterproof, generously designed pockets provide ample storage for all of your gear, while its ultra-light weight of 2.2kg and raft of practical features mean it provides everything you could need on the course.

Big Max Dri Lite Style 360

The Dri Lite Style 360 (£199.99, above) features water-resistant technology that keeps all but the wettest days at bay along with a fully waterproof pocket to keep your valuables 100% dry.

The 360 gets its name from the 13 water resistant, generously designed pockets on every side of the bag.

There is enough space in this 2.4kg bag for everything you could need, and an easily accessible place for everything that you will.

• PXG GEN4 – FIRST LOOK!

The 14-way organiser top and neat practical features such as glove, umbrella and towel holder finish off this fantastic practical and stylish bag.

Big Max Terra Style

The Terra Style (£189.99, above) is in a category all of its own with its unique looks and practical innovations.

• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Just 2.5kg and featuring a 14-way organizer top the Terra Style’s practical credentials are further boosted by its integrated rain protection and 10 spacious pockets around all sides of the bag.

