search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearBig Max unveils three brilliant new stand bags

Gear

Big Max unveils three brilliant new stand bags

By David Cunninghame28 January, 2020
Big Max BIG MAX bags BIG MAX AQUA HYBRID 2 BIG MAX AQUA Eight BIG MAX Dri Lite Eight Stand Bags Bags New Gear
Big Max Stand Bags 1

BIG MAX is introducing three new stand bags for the beginning of the 2020 golf season, adding a great choice of technology and innovation to its comprehensive bag range.

Underpinned by its 100% waterproof Aqua technology and its water-resistant Dri Lite technology, the Big Max bag range combines practical innovations with stand out styling and multiple colour combinations.

• Ecco S-Three shoes - FIRST LOOK!

Leading the technological advancements is the Aqua Hybrid 2 (below). The Hybrid is a 100% waterproof stand bag with unique innovations that allow it to sit perfectly on a trolley.

A specially designed, flat, footless base provides a smooth stand bag mechanism that allows the bag to sit perfectly square when placed on a trolley.

Big Max Stand Bags 2

In addition, the bag’s legs are housed down the body of the bag, allowing the reinforced connection area to meet the trolley’s top bracket, completely eliminating twisting.

• Nike unveils new "grass-covered" golf shoe

At just 2.3 kg the Hybrid is a breeze to carry and keeps golfers’ gear completely dry with its Aqua technology. Brand new styling for 2020 gives the Hybrid 2 a unique look in 5 colour combinations, completing the package that really makes this a bag for all seasons and all golfers.

Big Max Stand Bags 3

The Aqua Eight (above) and Dri Lite Eight (below) bring are very practical and two of the best looking bags you’ll find.

• Callaway unveils next generation Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X

The Dri Lite Eight features water resistant tech that is very effective at keeping your clubs and valuable bone dry in showery conditions.  

Big Max Stand Bags 4

The two ‘Eight’ bags both feature an 8.5” top with 7 full length dividers keeping clubs in order. Smart innovations like the velcro glove holder, cooler pocket, air channel strap and leg lock system for use on trolleys mean the ‘Eight’ bags make a your life on course that little bit easier and a super light weight of 1.9kg for the Dri Lite and 2kg for the Aqua takes the strain out of carrying.

BIG MAX Aqua bags have a hydrostatic rating of 10,000mm while the Dri Lite series rates at 2000mm.

With different price points that reflect their waterproofing, the ‘Eight’ bags from BIG MAX offer two fantastic options for golfers that want to walk the course in style and comfort.

Available: Now
Price: AQUA HYBRID 2 - £239.99, AQUA Eight - £199.99 Dri Lite Eight - £159.99 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Big Max

Related Articles - BIG MAX bags

Related Articles - Stand Bags

Related Articles - Bags

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell hit with bizarre slow play warning
Tickets on-sale NOW for 2020 Scottish Golf Show
8 big names who can join the Senior Tour this year
Coronavirus causes "cancellation" of tour event
"Shocking!" - Golfers fume as first Scots course closure of 2020 is confirmed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t shift your weight off the ball
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow