Big Max unveils three brilliant new stand bags

BIG MAX is introducing three new stand bags for the beginning of the 2020 golf season, adding a great choice of technology and innovation to its comprehensive bag range.



Underpinned by its 100% waterproof Aqua technology and its water-resistant Dri Lite technology, the Big Max bag range combines practical innovations with stand out styling and multiple colour combinations.



• Ecco S-Three shoes - FIRST LOOK!

Leading the technological advancements is the Aqua Hybrid 2 (below). The Hybrid is a 100% waterproof stand bag with unique innovations that allow it to sit perfectly on a trolley.



A specially designed, flat, footless base provides a smooth stand bag mechanism that allows the bag to sit perfectly square when placed on a trolley.

In addition, the bag’s legs are housed down the body of the bag, allowing the reinforced connection area to meet the trolley’s top bracket, completely eliminating twisting.



• Nike unveils new "grass-covered" golf shoe

At just 2.3 kg the Hybrid is a breeze to carry and keeps golfers’ gear completely dry with its Aqua technology. Brand new styling for 2020 gives the Hybrid 2 a unique look in 5 colour combinations, completing the package that really makes this a bag for all seasons and all golfers.

The Aqua Eight (above) and Dri Lite Eight (below) bring are very practical and two of the best looking bags you’ll find.



• Callaway unveils next generation Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X



The Dri Lite Eight features water resistant tech that is very effective at keeping your clubs and valuable bone dry in showery conditions.

The two ‘Eight’ bags both feature an 8.5” top with 7 full length dividers keeping clubs in order. Smart innovations like the velcro glove holder, cooler pocket, air channel strap and leg lock system for use on trolleys mean the ‘Eight’ bags make a your life on course that little bit easier and a super light weight of 1.9kg for the Dri Lite and 2kg for the Aqua takes the strain out of carrying.

BIG MAX Aqua bags have a hydrostatic rating of 10,000mm while the Dri Lite series rates at 2000mm.

With different price points that reflect their waterproofing, the ‘Eight’ bags from BIG MAX offer two fantastic options for golfers that want to walk the course in style and comfort.

Available: Now

Price: AQUA HYBRID 2 - £239.99, AQUA Eight - £199.99 Dri Lite Eight - £159.99