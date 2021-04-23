search
Boot Buddy – the innovative product all golfers need

Gear

Boot Buddy – the innovative product all golfers need

By Ryan Crombie22 April, 2021
Boot Buddy

Fed up of spending an age before and after your round cleaning your clubs and golf shoes? 

Boot Buddy, the innovative item which first appeared on hit TV show Dragons Den, is here to solve your prolems. The nifty gadget provides a complete care solution for your golf shoes and clubs using minimal effort, water and time.

The award-winning Boot Buddy was launched in 2016 and initially set out to solve the age-old issue of muddy football boots. After achieving this, it became clear that Boot Buddy could be utilised in numerous other sports, including golf.

• The FJ SS21 collection boasts striking designs

The product has three core components which make it an irresistible purchase for golfers across the globe. It features a scraper which removes large chunks of mud and grass, a brush head which untwists to release water and cleans away muddy stains and a water-tight chamber that holds 300ml of water, making it portable so you can chuck it in your golf bag ready to use after a game. 

The features of this product will help to prolong the lifespan of your expensive golf footwear and make cleaning your muddy golf shoes far more efficient. 

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

A crucial factor in modern products is that they maintain an environmentally friendly approach and Boot Buddy does just that. Both the product and the packaging it arrives in is 100% recyclable. Moreover, the incorporated water chamber reduces water wastage compared to using a free running tap. 

Boot Buddy1

The company’s new and improved Boot Buddy 2.0 is now available in six new vibrant colours. It comes with a pointed scraper to remove mud more effectively, and with the branded microfiber towel to finish off cleaning, it will leave your golf shoes, boots and clubs looking brand new.

Available: Now
Price: £14.99

To view the full range of products from Boot Buddy, visit their website by clicking here. Bunkered readers can get 10% of Boot Buddy products by entering the code “BUNK10” at checkout.

