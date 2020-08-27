Brendan Lawlor joins Team TaylorMade

Brendan Lawlor, World #4 on the World Ranking for Golf Disabilities, is set to make his European Tour debut at this week’s UK Chamionhsip and he will be doing so with a bag packed full of the latest TaylorMade gear.



Lawlor has been making his mark around the world for several years with high-profile wins on the EDGA Tour while showcasing disability golf to a wider audience.



Brendan has been a driving force in bringing disability golf into the mainstream and will become the first disabled golfer to compete on the European Tour since Ced Lescut in 2015 when he tees it up this week at the Belfry, before then playing in the Northern Ireland Open on the Challenge Tour a week later.

“To sign with TaylorMade, a brand I have watched my idols play with all my life is simply a dream come true,” said Lawlor.



He added: "I cannot thank TaylorMade enough for all they are doing to support all areas of the game including disability golf. TaylorMade really are leading the way in promoting inclusivity in golf and I could not be prouder to be a part of that movement.”

Lawlor has collected victories at the German Disabled Open, the G-Golf Knockout and the EDGA Scottish Open.



He also became the first disability golfer to compete in a European Challenge Tour event, the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in 2019.

Brendan joins Team TaylorMade and will play a bag full of TaylorMade equipment and golf ball as he continues his pursuit to climb to the top of the World Rankings.

Brendan opts to play SIM Max metal woods and P790 irons as he prefers the increased forgiveness they offer whilst maximising his distance, the profile on the P790 also suits his eye and promotes confidence in his ball striking.

Brendan Lawlor – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM Max (10.5˚, HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.0)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.0)

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19˚, Ventus Blue 70 S)

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (4-PW, Nippon 850 GH)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (48°, 54°, 58°, Nippon 850 GH)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

Ball: TaylorMade TP5